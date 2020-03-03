After the first day of qualifying, the only race was for the District 4 seat on the Banks County Board of Commissioners where Brad McCook and Robert "Bob" Blackwell qualified. Incumbent Charles Turk qualified to run for chairman of the BOC.
Qualifying will continue this week through noon on Wednesday.
Others who had qualified on Monday were: David Duckett, District 2 incumbent, BOC; Becky Carlan, incumbent tax commissioner; Tim Harper, incumbent clerk of courts; Carlton Speed, incumbent sheriff; Mark Savage, incumbent coroner; Helen Hewell, incumbent probate judge; Ivan Mote, incumbent chief magistrate; Andrew Jordan, incumbent surveyor; and Wes Whitfield, incumbent Banks County Board of Education Post 2.
Check our website, www.banksnewstoday, each day to see who has qualified.
The General Primary Election will be May 19; and the General Election will be Nov. 3.
