Only one new case of COVID-19 have been reported in the past week, according to the report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The total number of cases of the virus reported in Banks County since March 2020 is 1,603 — up from 1,602 reported for the same period last week.
In Banks County, 33 people (same as last week) have died from COVID-19 in the past year and 183 (same as last week) have been hospitalized.
VACCINE UPDATE
Eligible residents who want to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine can do so by calling 1-888-426-5073 or registering online at www.phdistrict2.org.
To register for an appointment at one of the four state-operated mass vaccination sites, do so online at myvaccinegeorgia.com. One of the mass sites is located in Habersham County.
The state has expanded the list of eligible people to those individuals who are age 16 and up. Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine approved for teens 16 and 17 years old. Schedule an appointment at CVS or Walgreens or at one of the GEMA mass vaccination sites to ensure Pfizer vaccine is available.
For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.
