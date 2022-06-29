The first day of the new school year is Aug. 3 and open house at the four schools is coming up soon.

The schedule is as follows:

PRIMARY SCHOOL

Open house will be held from 10 a..m to noon and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Open house will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p..m on Monday, Aug. 1.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Open house will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1.

HIGH SCHOOL

Open house will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

