The first day of the new school year is Aug. 3 and open house at the four schools is coming up soon.
The schedule is as follows:
PRIMARY SCHOOL
Open house will be held from 10 a..m to noon and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Open house will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p..m on Monday, Aug. 1.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Open house will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1.
HIGH SCHOOL
Open house will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
