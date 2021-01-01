Banks County students will not be returning to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 5, as had been planned. Instead, "virtual learning" will begin on Tuesday.
"We continue to have a large number of personnel who have tested positive for Covid or must quarantine due to direct exposure," superintendent Ann Hopkins states. "As a result, we will pivot to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, Jan. 5, through Friday, Jan. 8. Teachers will send information regarding schedules and assignments."
Hopkins adds, "We will continue to monitor the data and notify families as soon as possible should we need to extend virtual learning."
The school system will provide meals next week. Information regarding these services will be available on the system website and social media.
"Please continue to take the necessary precautions to keep you and your family safe and healthy," Hopkins states.
