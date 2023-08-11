I stood on my front porch praying God sized prayers. I’m sure you are familiar with those. It’s the things that can only come if God moves in the situation. I thought about the miracle type prayers I am praying when God brought Abraham to my mind. I began to meditate on the characteristics of true faith.
Abraham is not in the “Hall of Faith” in scripture for no reason. He exhibited a kind of faith that I can hardly fathom. When I grabbed my Bible to reflect on the story, I was astonished at the faith of Abraham.
In Genesis 1:12, the Lord tells Abraham to leave the country that he knew and go to “the land I will show you.” Verse 4 tells us that Abraham did exactly as the Lord had told him. Abraham was 75 when he started this journey. This takes great faith to leave everything he had known because the Lord said so.
His wife, Sarah, and nephew, Lot, must have trusted this man of God, because they were willing to move with him. Abrahan was willing to take a step of faith so that God could move mountains in his life and the lives of many people.
In Genesis 15, we read that God gave Abraham a promise. In this instance, he had to wait on God, and trust that it would come to pass even though it was several years before God moved. The Lord said that Abraham and Sarah would have a child to be his heir. The couple finally had a son, Issac, when Abraham was 100 and Sarah was 91. I’m sure the couple shouted the heavens in awe of what God had done for them. Yet again, this shows us that nothing is impossible with Almighty God.
Years later, Abraham was called on to take another step of faith, and it is a step that I am not sure I could have handled. Genesis 22 recalls a conversation God had with Abraham. God told him to take Issac to a mountain where he would be sacrificed as a burnt offering.
Scripture continues to tell us Abraham got up, loaded his donkey, and proceeded on the journey as God had given him. Note verse 5 when he tells the men with him to, ““Stay here with the donkey while I and the boy go over there. We will worship and then we will come back to you.” Notice the last sentence which says, “we will come back.” Now that is faith. Abraham was faithful to do what the Lord has asked, and he had the faith to know that he and his son would come back.
They say Isaac was around 15 when this happened, and he asked his father, “Where is the lamb?” Abraham told him, “God would provide.” The father and son climbed the mountain, and went through the motions, but at the right moment God provided a lamb in the thicket. They worshiped the Lord and both came back down that mountain together.
Today we may find ourselves in situations where God must move for things to change. I wish we could hear a testimony from Abraham. I know he would say, “Hold on; God can be trusted.” We see that God worked miraculously when Abraham moved. We see God worked a miracle when Abraham and Sarah had a son, and God provided a way when He called on Abraham to make the sacrifice. We serve the same God right now. Keep the faith and hold on to His promises. God will make a way.
Sherry Lewis is a resident of Maysville and worship leader at Water’s Edge Ministry.
