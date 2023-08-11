I stood on my front porch praying God sized prayers. I’m sure you are familiar with those. It’s the things that can only come if God moves in the situation. I thought about the miracle type prayers I am praying when God brought Abraham to my mind. I began to meditate on the characteristics of true faith.

Abraham is not in the “Hall of Faith” in scripture for no reason. He exhibited a kind of faith that I can hardly fathom. When I grabbed my Bible to reflect on the story, I was astonished at the faith of Abraham.

Sherry Lewis is a resident of Maysville and worship leader at Water’s Edge Ministry.

