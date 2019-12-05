Thanksgiving has moved into the rearview mirror for another year, and from a personal standpoint I hate to see it gone.
Thanksgiving marks the time when we unofficially go from fall to winter. To many, the fall season is September through Thanksgiving, which was Nov. 28 for this year’s calendar. Now we are looking at several months of cold, dreary, cloudy, windy and often miserable days.
Since many (or some) of us still have giving thanks on our mind, I thought it would be a good time to offer appreciation for things both serious and not so serious.
So on this December day I am thankful for:
•The first areas of blue sky which return after an extended rain.
•A peaceful afternoon nap which does not occur often enough.
•for college football games like this year’s Iron Bowl. Wow is all I can say.
•for the high school parent who doesn’t think his or her son or daughter is the greatest athlete of all time.
•for political season, which is my favorite season along with football of course.
•When I leave the dentist knowing I won’t have to return in a couple of weeks to have more work done.
•The time when the phone rings and there is someone on the other end who actually knows me rather than a telemarketer or scam of some kind.
•A text from a friend simply asking how you are doing.
•A movie made in 2019 that is not a remake of an old one.
•The old VH1 “Behind the Music” series which ended way too soon.
•When the power doesn’t go out during a violent thunderstorm or, worse, a winter snow storm.
•For the political candidate who remembers at least some of his or her campaign promises once in office.
•That a few of us still enjoy reading a newspaper the way it should be read: by turning the actual pages.
•For coaching characters like Mike Leach because it’s never a dull moment with him.
•The pothole in the road once it has been fixed.
•The nail that doesn’t find a home in my tire.
•That I still own a working VCR.
•A parent who takes the time to stop you and thank you for a kind word written about their child in the paper. Many times simply mentioning their name means a lot.
•Childhood friends who remain friends today although we have long ago left our childhood years behind.
•Re-runs of “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Perry Mason” and “Matlock” to name only a few.
•A good movie that actually provides suspense and a good scare or two. I remember years ago watching Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” with a friend who had never seen it. My friend didn’t know the story line and actually screamed out loud at the end. Now that’s good filmmaking.
•Finally, the fact that spring will eventually return. Maybe all the forecasts of a cold winter in our neck of the woods will be wrong. I hope so anyway.
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.