Nuts.
That's about the only polite word I can think of to describe a lawsuit filed last week against Mainstreet Newspapers by a member of the Bethlehem City Council.
Councilman Scott Morgan had his lawyer, Kenneth Lewis of Winder, file two court actions against us over a story we reported from a Bethlehem Town Council meeting earlier this month.
The first suit was tossed out immediately by a judge. In that motion, Morgan asked the court to prevent us from using his name in news stories and to remove stories that had his name in them.
Rightly, the judge threw it out. Governments cannot censor what newspapers report. The attempt to stop a newspaper from publishing something is known legally as "prior restraint" and flies in the face of the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of the press and free speech.
Older readers will recall the 1971 Pentagon Papers case where the courts declined to halt publication of sensitive Vietnam War military papers in the Washington Post. That case clarified at the highest level that governments cannot restrain a free press from printing specific information.
In Bethlehem, Mr. Morgan is a pubic official and we will use his name in stories when we see fit to do so. It's silly for him to expect otherwise.
•••
Morgan's second lawsuit against us is a claim that by covering and publishing a story about an April 5 Bethlehem council meeting, we defamed him.
Nuts.
The truth is, we don't routinely cover the Bethlehem Town Council due to a lack of reporters and the relatively small agenda typical at most Bethlehem council meetings.
In this instance, however, Mr. Morgan emailed us and begged us to cover the April 5 council meeting, saying that we had not covered it in many months. He followed up in a conversation with our reporter and sent her an agenda for that meeting.
Scott Morgan wanted us to cover that meeting.
Why?
Because he hoped it would bring additional publicity to an issue he had brought up at previous city council meetings and was intensely focused on — a dispute with a neighbor.
•••
The background is this: Scott Morgan has an ongoing dispute with his neighbors, the Johnsons, over items located on their property, items Mr. Morgan claims are in violation of city codes.
The issue goes back several months. In February, Mr. Morgan voted to support a council motion to have the city attorney send a letter to the Johnsons asking them to remove the items.
The entire thing might have remained a private dispute between neighbors had Morgan not elevated it to discussions at city council meetings. But the councilman used his public position to air his grievances against the Johnsons, thus making the matter a public issue discussed in a public forum.
Now Mr. Morgan claims that, well, it's a private dispute and not a public issue and shouldn't have been reported by the newspaper.
Nuts.
•••
When Mr. Morgan solicited news coverage of the April 5 meeting from our staff, he apparently thought the council would vote with him on an action to remedy the allegations of code violations, possibly by issuing citations against the Johnsons.
That didn't happen.
The Johnsons came to that city council meeting and gave their side of the story in public. Along the way, they alleged that Mr. Morgan was also in violation of a city code.
In the end, the Bethlehem Town Council voted to drop the entire discussion and not issue citations against the Johnsons.
Mr. Morgan lost a fight he began.
•••
Understandably, Mr. Morgan was probably surprised and embarrassed by all that. He apparently didn't expect to lose a council vote and he was upset that the Johnsons said some things he didn't like.
Even more, he was upset that a reporter wrote a story about the meeting, a story he had solicited in the first place.
So his lawyer sent us a letter demanding... well, it wasn't quite clear what he was demanding. The story was published and printed and couldn't be unprinted and we weren't going to take it off our website just because Mr. Morgan got his feelings hurt during a city council meeting.
Neither Mr. Morgan nor his lawyer get to dictate what we write or publish.
•••
The real kicker to all of this are the nutty claims Mr. Morgan makes in his defamation lawsuit. Among other things, Mr. Morgan's attorney claims:
• that Mr. Morgan isn't a public figure despite the fact that Scott Morgan is a member of the Bethlehem Town Council. Mr. Morgan is very much a public figure and sought out his public standing by running for office. If he can't take the heat, he shouldn't have become a public official.
• that the issue of Mr. Morgan's dispute with the Johnson's isn't a "public controversy" and is only a private matter. It certainly was a public issue because Mr. Morgan brought it to the city council for discussion. Anything discussed at a public meeting is a public issue; all government actions are public and not private. Mr. Morgan can't create a public controversy then later, after he loses, claims that it was private.
• that comments made by the Johnsons about Mr. Morgan were defamatory because they subjected Mr. Morgan to "distrust, ridicule, contempt and disgrace." Nuts. The Johnsons may have embarrassed Mr. Morgan with some of their comments, but that's just part of being a public official. Just because Mr. Morgan got his feelings hurt doesn't mean he was defamed.
•••
Here's what's really going on: Mr. Morgan's lawyer is attempting to portray the councilman as a private citizen involved in a private dispute because libel and defamation standards are different for public officials than they are for private citizens. Private citizens who do not seek out the limelight and who do not inject themselves into public debates have a lower burden of proof in libel lawsuits. Mr. Morgan's attorney is attempting to claim his client isn't really a public figure in an effort to reach a lower threshold in his lawsuit.
It is ludicrous, however, to claim that Mr. Morgan isn't a public figure when as an elected city official, he is unarguably a public figure. He sought out the limelight of public office; he can't now claim that he's just a simple citizen.
It's also outlandish that Mr. Morgan wants to claim his dispute with the Johnsons is really a private matter and not public when Mr. Morgan himself made that dispute a public matter. What happens in a public meeting is public —period.
•••
And then there's this: Newspapers have what is known as "fair report privilege" in our publishing. That means we can cover and report on what is said and done in a public meeting without having to fear litigation from those involved in those meetings. We can write what people say in public meetings and what is put in public documents. And if we want, we can write columns and editorial about public meetings and express our opinions about the issues and individuals involved. There's a Georgia law that codifies that right and there's a huge body of Constitutional case law that supports the right of a free press to report freely.
In 2006, an Illinois Supreme Court judge had this today about fair reporting privilege: “Plainly, freedom of the press is illusory if a cloud of defamation liability darkens the media’s reports of official proceedings.”
And that's exactly what Scott Morgan's attorney is attempting to do, create a cloud in an effort to darken the coverage of his client. His lawsuit is an attempt to intimidate and nothing more. It has zero legal merit.
And we will fight back.
•••
Mr. Morgan sought out the limelight when he ran for public office. He should have known that in doing so, he would have people disagree with him. He should have known he'd be embroiled in controversies. And he should have known that when he solicited our newspaper to cover the Bethlehem council meeting, we would write what happened and not bury it just because he lost a political fight.
It's time for Mr. Morgan to put on his big boy pants and deal with the scraped knees of public life without running to the courts whenever he loses a political fight.
Otherwise, he's just a "crybaby councilman" trying to hide behind a judge's robe.
