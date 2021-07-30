You ain't ready for this.
You're not ready Commerce, Jackson County, Banks County.
You're not ready for the tidal wave of development about to wash over you, an explosion of projects and people that will transform the area.
Blame I-85.
No, blame former Gov. Ernest Vandiver who in 1959, changed the route of I-85 from a more northern path to the current path, a move that took the highway through his home county of Franklin. (The northern route had previously been approved in 1954 and would have gone just south Gainesville and through northern Banks County just above Hollingsworth, then northeast to Toccoa and on to the South Carolina line.)
Let's be blunt: Without I-85, there wouldn't be much growth in Jackson or Banks counties. Without being so close to Metro Atlanta, there wouldn't be much growth in the area, period.
Yes, local leadership has played a part in this development. Water, sewer and other infrastructure has made some of the development possible. Good schools have also made the area a lure for young families.
But it's Atlanta that's driving the growth boom and it's I-85 that opened the floodgates into what used to be an isolated, rural enclave.
And we ain't ready.
•••
In recent months, area citizens have pushed back against rapid development in the area, especially in Commerce where an anti-development sentiment has taken a strong hold.
Many of those speaking out at recent meetings said they previously lived in Gwinnett County and fear the development here will match the hyper-growth of that area.
None of this is new. We've seen spasms like this before over the past 20 years as the area has grown.
There were people who didn't want the Traditions subdivision when it was first announced. Today, it's considered one of Jackson County's premier developments and a model of lower-density community subdivisions.
Still, the current citizens' unrest appears to be deeper than in the past, more than just a flash-in-a-pan reaction.
Those speaking against proposed residential projects recently have made some good points.
A lot of the area's rural roads aren't designed to handle the kind of traffic generated by subdivisions.
Some area schools are already overcrowded and more subdivisions will only make that worse, even with new schools being built or on the planning board.
And yet, real estate speculation is at an all-time high. A massive amount of undeveloped land is up for sale. The area's success with distribution centers and the new SK Battery plants is creating thousands of new jobs.
That, however, is colliding with a dearth in housing in the community. Few houses are for sale, at least in a price range that is affordable.
So where is all this headed? How does the community balance the need for more housing with the downsides of more housing?
•••
There are three main things that leaders need to consider in this issue:
• ABSORPTION — What is the current annual rate of residential growth? Most communities can't easily absorb a growth rate of over 2.5% to 3% per year. Below that level, infrastructure upgrades are more manageable; higher than that, a community has a difficult time adapting. There are several ways to evaluate this: The rate of student growth in local schools; the rate of housing permit growth; and the rate of new utility connections. Together, those metics give a pretty good picture of how fast a community is growing. If the rate is above 3%, then maybe a temporary moratorium on additional large-scale residential rezonings would be justified.
• DENSITY — What is the actual density of a proposed project based on actual lots and not on the gross size of a project? One of the main issues we're hearing across the area is a pushback against high-density housing proposals, especially in rural areas. Developers often attempt to mask the density issue by asking to trade a higher-density lots for more open space in a development. But that's often lipstick on a pig where a developer just uses wetlands or bad terrain that he can't build on anyway as a way to claim more green space. Park-like areas in a development are nice, but the actual space between houses is important, too. There are ways to do high-density right, such as with retirement communities, but often it's just a way for a developer to make more money by cramming in more houses in a development. Developers justify higher-density as being necessary because of higher land prices and the cost of construction. There's some truth in that, but high-density isn't appropriate for every location.
• AESTHETICS — This is very, very subjective. One man's beauty house is another man's slum. Still, the overall aesthetics of a development make a big difference in its impact on a community. This issue has gotten a lot of discussion in Commerce recently with some calling for new housing developments there to match, more or less, the existing "style" of houses found in Commerce. In addition, houses in a development shouldn't all look alike, cookie-cutter boxes that have become so common in American suburbs. Mix styles, sizes and layouts rather than the boring, bland styles found in most modern American suburbs. Aesthetics are important to a community, something that often gets lost in the shuffle.
•••
So how does a community make all of that happen?
I don't have any silver bullets, but I have some random thoughts:
• The Jackson County government recently voted to limit the number of rezoning applications it will handle each month. Every area jurisdiction should model that move; that helps with the absorption issue and it gives planners more time to look into the projects that are coming to the table. (And planning staffs should never put a project on an agenda that isn't 100% done with its paperwork.)
• Some zoning boards require that a developer get a map amendment before filing for a rezoning. I understand the concept: Designate the overall type of development in an area before looking at the specifics. But I'd do it the other way around: If a property gets a rezoning, that would automatically adjust the map. Doing the process that way forces developers to show their cards upfront and to outline what they plan to do in detail before the process moves forward. To me, that makes more sense and lets the public know what's being proposed. It also streamlines the entire process.
• Change how rezoning decisions are made for routine matters. If a rezoning is a routine action with no public opposition, let the local zoning board make the final decision, with the right to appeal to a higher council or commission if a rezoning is denied. If it's approved, then that's the final action. No need to clog up a county commission or city council agenda with routine rezonings that can be handled administratively by a zoning board and staff.
• Every local government that has a zoning system should do regular audits of its infrastructure's carrying capacity. What is the water and sewerage capacity and how much will it cost to upgrade? What are the current traffic flow patterns and how is that evolving? What is the capacity of local schools in a specific area? Every zoning board member and council or commission member should have that data updated on a regular basis. Without that, decision-making is blind.
•••
Despite all the pushback, I'm not sure that Commerce leaders made the right decision when they rejected the White Hill School Rd. subdivision recently.
Although the project had some problems — too much density and too many requests for variances — it did offer something that Commerce needs: Higher quality housing.
Commerce isn't a wealthy community. A little over 15% of Commerce's population is below the poverty line, a rate that is above the county's overall average of 10%.
And Commerce isn't a rural enclave, it's an urban community that should expect to see higher-density, urban projects proposed.
The housing proposed by Cook Communities would have been far above the average housing value in Commerce. If done right, it could have been a catalyst for a positive development in the community's housing profile.
Both sides in that debate tossed out a slew of data and numbers. But development isn't just a numbers game, there are intangibles to consider, too.
An upscale housing stock would bring in potential new leadership to the community, people who have the background, education and resources to contribute to the community in ways that aren't easily measured.
That's true not just for Commerce, but also for Banks County and Jackson County. Quality developments have the potential to transform a community by cultivating new leaders in the larger civic community.
•••
A few readers of this will note that I'm not mentioning Braselton, Hoschton or Jefferson in this article. That's because all three of those towns have unique growth profiles.
Braselton has done the best job of any local town in balancing a lot of residential growth with maintaining a unique downtown. If you want to get schooled on how to balance growth, look at Braselton. (There are some problems, of course, with traffic in the area, but that's mostly due to how slow the state has responded to widening state highways in the community.)
Hoschton has hitched its future to the massive 2,600-home Twin Lakes development, a planned community that will soon dominate the town. Not sure how that will workout in the long run, but that's the choice Hoschton has made for its future.
Jefferson is about built-out with residential and isn't looking to annex property for more housing developments. Pressure on the city school system is driving that decision. Jefferson also has a lot of industrial development and a good balance of its tax base. What Jefferson doesn't have is a vibrant retail sector; it is vastly under-retailed compared to the surrounding area.
•••
Although many of those who've spoken out recently against proposed residential projects made some valid points, they dilute their message by not acknowledging that they, too, are part of the problem.
All of those who moved here over the past decade or so from Gwinnett County to "escape" that county's boom have fed this area's growth problems.
It's not just other people's cars that clog the roads, it's your cars, too.
It's not just other people's kids who created the trailers at some area schools, it's your kids, too.
A lot of people have said they moved to Jackson, Banks or Commerce to enjoy the "small town feel." But in doing that, they are actually making the area have less of a small town feel.
What you embrace, you change.
When my family moved here in 1965, the area had been losing population for five decades. It was only in 1990 that the area regained the same population numbers it had in 1910. The population didn't begin to turn around until the 1960s, about the same time as when I-85 opened in the area.
Growth brings growth — but how much is too much?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.