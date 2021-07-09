I'm not sure the area around Commerce, southern Banks County and western Madison County are really ready for the tidal wave of growth about to wash over it.
That was one of the thoughts I've had during recent public hearings over a proposed 400+ residential development in Commerce. Everyone — developers, city officials and citizens — seem stunned and unsure about the impact of growth in the community.
Nobody seems to have done much investigation into the basic questions, like can Commerce provide enough water (and water pressure) for such a project? Does Commerce have the capacity for wastewater treatment?
Troubling, too, was the assertion by developers that their project would generate enough in property taxes to offset the cost of additional students in the school system.
I'm not sure how they got their numbers, but as superintendent Joy Tolbert pointed out, they're wrong.
Very few houses pay enough in property taxes to cover the cost of a couple of kids in school. That's especially true with new housing developments that tend to attract young families.
Regardless of the details, the lack of clarity from all sides about the proposed project is a little surprising.
•••
The one thing everyone seemed to agree on, however, is the need for more housing in the Commerce area. The housing stock in that area is flat with few available properties for sale.
But there is little consensus about what kind of housing stock is needed. Townhouses? Single-family houses? Apartments?
Developers seem to think townhouse and apartments are needed. The massive apartment complex at Banks Crossing in Banks County is near completion and will be a litmus test for future such developments in the area. If it is successful in luring a lot of tenants quickly, get ready for more apartment proposals. (Also get ready for traffic when you make your weekly foray to the nearby Home Depot.)
The controversial Hwy. 441 and White Hill School Rd. project has a large number of townhouses that are slated to be the first area built if the project gets city approval. And there is a pending plan for townhomes on the Commerce-Ila road.
I suspect developers believe the new SK facility and other nearby industries will attract a lot of young singles, or young couples, who don't want a single-family house.
•••
Single-family houses are, of course, the gold standard in housing. It's been woven into the fabric of the "American Dream" since WWII.
Also since WWII has been the rise of high-density subdivisions. While those have been appropriate for urban and suburban settings, they are less than idea in rural areas.
That's the underlying criticism in Commerce about the proposed White Hill School Rd. project. The project's density is high compared to the overall area's housing market.
On the other hand, a lot of people don't want the large yards that were once part-and-parcel to single-family homes. Developers respond to market demands and maybe that kind of housing is what people want today regardless of what many Commerce area citizens want to see.
•••
Personally, I've never been a big fan of massive high-density housing even in suburban communities.
Although they have some advantages for the delivery of services like water, sewer, garbage, streets, etc., many of these developments have unintended consequences.
For one thing, the cookie-cutter design of many subdivisions is disorienting and architecturally bland. It may be a good way for a builder to save on construction expenses, but it makes for ugly design.
Traffic is always a concern with these kinds of developments, too. All too often, they clog up roads that were built for rural travel, not urban density.
Maybe none of the is important in the larger picture. People need houses, especially in that area where the existing housing stock is low. Should I really care if people want to live in ugly, look-alike houses?
•••
One of the things that I found striking in the recent public hearing over the proposed Commerce project is the number of area citizens who spoke against it who aren't Commerce area natives.
A lot of those who spoke out came to the area in recent years from other places — Ohio, California, Florida and other counties in Georgia.
That wouldn't be too surprising in the fast-growing West Jackson Area where a large amount of influx has changed the area's demographics over the last 20 years.
But the rural Commerce-Banks-Madison area has seen much less growth, at least until recent years. The growing diversity in that area is changing the community is subtle, but important ways.
New people bring new ideas to a community, new leadership and new experiences. Those things often challenge the status quo, upsetting old-timers who don't like change.
What I sensed at these recent meetings is that the Commerce area is about to undergo a major cultural shift.
•••
One of the common threads in comments from citizens at recent public hearings has been that they moved to the area to get away from high-density subdivisions and traffic-dense urban/suburban environments.
As a Commerce leader told me after one meeting, "everyone seems to be running away from something."
Which is the story of America. Our ancestors came to this country to run away from persecution, or to seek a better life. They moved West in the 1800s as the East began to fill up. Now people are moving South as older industrial cities fade and an information economy grows.
Still, there is a fine line here. Nobody should expect to move to a rural area and then slam the door closed behind them. We've seen that attitude at a lot of West Jackson hearings over the years.
If you move to a high-growth community like Jackson County, don't complain about the growth you helped create. If you want to escape fast growth, move further away from the Metro Atlanta area and far off a major interstate.
•••
If you drive around southern Banks County and the Commerce area along Hwy. 441, you'll see a lot of large tracts of land for sale. Some of that is for commercial and industrial development, but a lot of it is also for potential residential development. The Hwy. 98 corridor into Madison County will also likely see the impact of this speculation, as will the Hwy. 59 area south of I-85 along the Banks-Jackson-Franklin county line.
The impact of this development speculation is challenging local public officials in ways they've not encountered before. In Commerce and Banks County, zoning codes aren't yet updated to cope with this kind of growth. The impact on public resources is less clear, but one can assume that a massive amount of growth is going put pressure on existing public services.
There is an opportunity in all of this. Commerce, Jackson County and Banks County leaders should work closely together to manage the growth that is going to wash over their shared border along I-85. Maybe they should develop a joint overlay district in the area that has consistent rules and regulations so that developers don't play one jurisdiction against another.
As Commerce Planning Commission chairman Joe Leffew said at a recent meeting, projects in the city of Commerce affect the entire area, including citizens outside the city limits.
"We're all in this together," he said of proposed developments in the area.
Seems like a good reason for local governments to work together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.