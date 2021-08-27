National policies designed to ramp-up the use of electric vehicles could have a major impact on Banks County in the coming years.
Earlier this month, President Biden met with American automakers at a high-profile White House press conference to push for one-half of all American made vehicles to be powered by electric batteries by 2030.
That ambitious goal is designed to get combustion engines off the roads and lower the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
The most obvious local impact of this push toward electric vehicles is the SK Battery plant in Commerce, just across the Banks County line. That plant will eventually employ around 2,600 people, including citizens from Banks County.
It will also serve as the basis for the construction of additional housing in the area, especially around southern Banks County.
•••
But that may be just the beginning.
America is already behind China and Europe on electric vehicles. China, and some European countries, heavily subsidize their EV products. If the U.S. is going to be competitive in the international market, it will also have to create incentives for both the production of EV vehicles, batteries and for the public to switch from petrol to electric.
Part of the president's infrastructure bill includes funds for creating more EV charging stations across the nation, a move that is necessary for the public to buy more electric vehicles.
In addition, look for Georgia, perhaps with federal support, to make EV production a priority in the coming years. The state recently purchased a large tract of land in Southeast Georgia for a possible automotive factory. With SK as its basis, I look for the state to increasingly put financial resources into luring not just automotive plants, but also all the allied businesses for parts that will go into electric vehicles.
All of that could impact Banks County along the I-85 area as businesses look for additional manufacturing sites. That could especially hit the Hwy. 59 area that parallels I-85 from Commerce to the Franklin County line. That area could explode with a mix of industrial and residential growth in the coming years, a situation that is bound to create tension with homeowners in a community that has long been rural.
•••
The unknown is all of this is what South Korea may do. SK has deep corporate ties into the South Korean government and business infrastructure.
That has the potential to lure other South Korean automotive firms to the area, perhaps helped by that government and with federal and state subsidies.
Given its geographic location, Banks County could see a direct impact from that kind of investment. Much of the remaining industrial land in neighboring Jackson County is close to the Banks County line and Banks County has vast tracts of land up for sale.
The difficult question facing Banks County leaders is trying to balance all of that. Banks could nix industrial projects, but doing that would likely leave Banks County as a bedroom community where residential housing has to carry the full tax burden in the coming years.
So should Banks discourage housing in favor of industrial/commercial growth?
Is there a right answer to that question?
