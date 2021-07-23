One of the pillars of modern American politics revolves around the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms.
Many on the political left want to limit those rights, pointing to the numerous mass shootings that have happened over the last two decades and to the number of gun-related deaths.
Many on the political right push back against that idea and, instead, want to expand gun rights in places where they are restricted. The right to open-carry a gun, anywhere, anytime, is a movement pushed by some right-leaning organizations.
The issue of gun control, or gun rights expansion, is one of the litmus tests of our modern American political culture. In fact, the issue over guns has a long history in the U.S., dating back to the 1700s.
What's interesting, however, is how the political dynamics have switched — conservatives used to call for more gun restrictions while progressives wanted more lenient gun laws.
How could that be?
•••
It may surprise some that in the early 1900s, a conservative congressman from Georgia called for the Second Amendment to be amended so that the state could enact stricter gun laws without having to deal with the constitutional issues involved.
Imagine that happening today.
Even as we talk about a rising tide of crime in the U.S. today, we should remember that our society was just as — if not more — violent in the past. Although mass shootings were rare, violence in public places did happen.
For example, in 1873, a student and teacher in Banks County got into a dispute at school. The teacher pulled a knife and stabbed the student; the student fought back, got a knife and stabbed the teacher in the heart, killing him. The teacher's wife, a witness to the events, got the knife away from the student and stabbed him in the back multiple times. Both men died on the school house floor.
In 1886, a Deputy U.S. Marshal was gunned down on the streets of Lula, having been called outside from a restaurant where he was eating dinner.
And in Jackson County, there were a number of grisly murders in the late 1800s and early 1900s, including one where a man beat his teenage daughter to death because she didn't chop enough wood and one where a man was robbed and burned to death on Christmas.
I'm not sure how it could ever be measured, but I'd like to know of statistically if our culture was more violent 100 years ago than it is today. Looking at old newspapers, it seems that way.
•••
But it wasn't just any violence that led some conservative leaders of the past to call for gun restrictions. The underlying reason was simple: White leaders wanted to disarm black citizens.
That idea led to a strong "anti-pistol" movement in the late 19th and early 20th Century.
In Georgia, the movement was led by the Atlanta Constitution, which began a crusade in the 1880s to make it illegal for people to carry a pistol in public. While such laws would nominally be for everyone, they were really aimed at disarming black citizens.
The Constitution and other Atlanta newspapers whipped up a frenzy of anti-black hatred in that era with sensational stories. In 1906, that led to the deadly Atlanta Race Riots.
•••
The anti-pistol movement was part and parcel to the tone of that era, an era during which black citizens were put under Jim Crow laws in the state, losing the right to vote by 1908.
In 1910, the anti-pistol movement spread to our area. Judge C.H. Brand of the Western Judicial Circuit went on a crusade against pistol-toters.
He launched his crusade in Banks County during court in early December, 1910. Judge Brand said he proposed an idea to the Banks County grand jury and they supported him.
That idea?
"Every negro convicted in Banks superior court after January first of carrying a pistol concealed and every white man who was a professional pistol-toter and made such practice a habit would be sent to the changing instead of being allowed to pay a fine."
Brand said that such a move would only apply to Banks County for the time being, but that he would look at expanding the idea circuit-wide.
By February 1911, Brand extended the rule to Jackson County following a court session there.
"The public sentiment in Jackson county is in hearty accord with Judge Brand in this respect and all our people will give him their support in his worthy efforts to suppress crime and put a stop to carrying concealed weapons," said the newspaper.
•••
The anti-pistol movement continued.
In 1913, Congressman Frank Park of Georgia wanted to amend the U.S. Constitution so that states would be allowed to regulate the carrying of guns, a move to undermine the Second Amendment.
In 1921, a state senator wanted to amend the Georgia Constitution to restrict pistols to be carried only by military and police while on duty.
By mid-century, the state did pass a law that mandated people needed a license to carry a pistol. The move was supported by many.
All of that was largely tied to the Jim Crow era and efforts to disarm black citizens. There was always a fear in the South, dating back to the days of slavery, that black citizens, if armed, would rise up against whites.
Although slavery was long gone by the 1920s, the fear of blacks rising up against white domination wasn't. White supremacy of the era required black obedience, or lacking that, the ability to put down anyone who dared question the status quo.
That fear manifested itself in the 1960s, too, with the move to ban cheap (mostly imported) handguns, so-called "Saturday night specials."
That movement was rooted as a response to rising violence in urban black communities in the late 1960s.
The effort led to the 1968 gun control law that restricted the import of cheap handguns.
•••
Today, the politics and topics have changed.
Instead of handguns, gun control advocates attack military-looking rifles, so-called "assault weapons."
That move has led to a huge backlash among conservatives, however, who see it as an attempt to disarm Americans. During the Obama era, social media spread a fear that his administration would confiscate guns, a situation that led to a huge run on ammunition and a boom in gun sales.
That trend has continued. Fear of new gun laws and restrictions continue to send gun sales upward. Gun control has become a huge political issue, representing perhaps a divide between urban and rural areas.
One aspect that has lessened, however, is the racial undertone. Conservative efforts to limit pistols in the 1800s and early 1900s were driven by the desire to take guns away from black citizens. Today's efforts to limit access to guns is focused more on mass shootings, an overwhelming majority of which are done by younger white males.
It's interesting how this issue has flipped over the last 120 years.
A reminder that politics always evolves and never stays the same.
