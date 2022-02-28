By Dr. Jenny Heuer, LPC, NCC, CADDCT, CDP
As we age, there can be many changes and life events we experience. These may include retirement, physical changes which can impact independence, caregiving, loss of loved ones, friends, and sources of support. It’s normal to feel uneasy, stressed, or sad about these changes. After adjusting and coping many older adults feel well again.
At times life changes related to aging can be so overwhelming that feelings of anxiety and depression develop. Depression and anxiety are not a normal part of aging. In fact, older adults tend to be happier than younger adults.
However, when symptoms of anxiety and depression are prominent older adults may feel a significant impact on their ability to function in life- physically, mentally and socially. Some of the symptoms of depression may include sadness, feelings of hopelessness, isolation, lack of motivation and energy, and thoughts of death and suicide. A person experiencing anxiety may feel excessive worry and fear, shortness of breath, heart pounding, unable to relax, difficulty concentrating, and avoidance of situations such as interacting socially.
Many symptoms of depression and anxiety are similar and older adults are often misdiagnosed or untreated. Symptoms of depression and anxiety can mimic normal age-related issues, be mistakenly attributed to other illnesses, medications, life changes, or feelings the symptoms may be normal. There may also be reluctance to discuss depression and anxiety due to stigma and/or not wanting to talk about their feelings.
Both depression and anxiety are treatable. It is important to know the signs and seek help if you are concerned. If you or someone you know is suffering from difficulties with mental health, there is help available.
