There is just something special about opening the Word of God. It is His love letter to us; it is the road map to life, it is the way to grow in intimacy with Him, and it is the perfect encouragement no matter where we find ourselves today. I just want to share with you some truths for all of us.

At times we get beat down by the world. It may not be one specific thing, but everyday life seems to pile on top of us. It is not God’s will for us to carry our burdens alone. First Peter 5:7 says, “Cast your cares on the Lord because He cares for you.”

