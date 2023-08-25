There is just something special about opening the Word of God. It is His love letter to us; it is the road map to life, it is the way to grow in intimacy with Him, and it is the perfect encouragement no matter where we find ourselves today. I just want to share with you some truths for all of us.
At times we get beat down by the world. It may not be one specific thing, but everyday life seems to pile on top of us. It is not God’s will for us to carry our burdens alone. First Peter 5:7 says, “Cast your cares on the Lord because He cares for you.”
When we really put that into perspective, those words should have a gripping affect on us. The God who made the universe, the one who owns the cattle on a thousand hills, cares for us. He knows the heartache we feel; he knows our innermost fears, and He tells us more than one time in Scripture to give our burdens to Him.
“I don’t know how to do that,” is a statement I have heard many times, and I do understand. My advice is to open the line of communication with the Lord and be completely honest. “Lord, I do not want to carry this burden alone. Please help me.”
Once we bring our feelings into the light, it releases something within us. Think about it. If our children ask for our help, we want to move mountains to help them. How much more does our Heavenly Father want to help us?
He is ready, willing, and able. James 4:10 tells us to humble ourselves before God, and He will lift us up. When we surrender
So, it is time to surrender our burdens to the Lord. When we humble ourselves, we say, “Lord we can’t do anything about this, but you can.”
I understand surrender can be difficult, but don’t give up. I have been known to surrender one day and pick it back up again. God has taught me to surrender and resurrender time after time until I truly give my cares to him. The same God who calmed the sea will calm the storm in each of me, if any of us will let Him do His work.
God can do more to solve our problem than we ever could or ever will. I can only protect my family so much, but he goes with them no matter where they are or what they face.
God can move mountains to change a doctor’s report while I let those words swirl around in my head until I’ve made a mountain out of a molehill. Yes!
The same God who healed blinded eyes in Scripture; the same God who made the crippled man to walk, is the same healer that we serve today. When we pick up the word and see what God has already done, we should realize He will do the same for us.
Let us remember that we may face problems that are out of our control. There is nothing that we can do to change the situation, and at times, we may make the situation worse when we are acting in our own power.
My prayer is that each of us will open God’s word and see the miracles; let us pray to our great and mighty God and ask him to help us knowing that He will.
Let us begin by casting our cares on Him, let us surrender to Him, and may we begin to realize that God is always our present help in time of trouble.
Sherry Lewis is a resident of Maysville and worship leader of Water’s Edge Ministry.
