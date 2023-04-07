Last week brought the conclusion of our eleventh week under the Gold Dome. As we have completed 38 of 40 legislative days, we are working tirelessly to pass our legislation prior to our Sine Die deadline. It is important to remember that any legislation not reaching passage this session, will remain active and be up for debate next year. Our last few days under the Gold Dome have been busy as we passed numerous bills out of the House chamber.
HEALTHCARE
Last week we continued our ongoing efforts to support women with high-risk pregnancies through Senate Bill 106. Also known as the “Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Act,” this bill would create a Medicaid program to provide telemedicine clinical services to women with high-risk pregnancies. While we currently provide in home check-ins to those in need of maternal care, we are hopeful that virtual in-home check-ins could further improve maternal health outcomes for our high-risk pregnant women living in rural or underserved areas.
In previous years, we have worked to address the ongoing issue of “Surprise Billing” within the healthcare industry. We updated current law through the passage of Senate Bill 20, the “Consumer Access to Contracted Healthcare (CATCH) Act.” Stipulations of the bill are as follows:
•Requires that insurers contract with and maintain a sufficient number of participating network providers, including primary and specialty care, pharmacies, clinical laboratories and facilities
•Prohibits insurers from denying preauthorization of services rendered by an in-network provider just because the referring provider is out-of-network.
•Grants the Insurance Commissioner the authority to review network adequacy to ensure the benefits are delivered as promised through reasonable access to enough in-network primary and specialty care and all other health care services included under the terms of the contract.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sadly, our state has served as a hub for sex trafficking in recent years. Last week we strengthened laws to fight against this vile form of modern-day slavery through the passage of Senate Bill 42. This bill would revise the penalty for certain businesses that fail to post required signage about the human trafficking hotline. Under this bill, a business would have 30 days to post the appropriate signage if a law enforcement officer notifies the business of its noncompliance. Fines for violation as are follows:
•Increases maximum fine to between $500 and $1,000.
•Increases fines for repeat offenders ranging between $1,000 and $5,000.
We must all work together in order to “END IT.” We are hopeful that increased penalties will encourage businesses to post signs to assist our law enforcement officers working around the clock on behalf of sex trafficking victims.
Last week also brought bipartisan support of Senate Bill 218 which would allow state identification cards to be issued to inmates after they have completed a term of incarceration. In addition to the state issued ID, inmates are also allowed to request documentation regarding programs and degrees earned during incarceration. We are hopeful that this measure will assist those wishing to reenter the workforce with more ease.
To ensure our state government is further protected against foreign cyber-attack threats, we took action through the unanimous passage of Senate Bill 93. This bill will prohibit the use of certain foreign-owned social media platforms on state-owned devices. The prohibition would also stand when a foreign adversary has substantial control over the content moderation practices of the platform or if the platform uses software or an algorithm that is controlled or monitored by a foreign adversary. In December of 2022, Governor Kemp issued an order to ban TIK TOK from state owned devices and this bill simply makes that order official law.
EDUCATION
More students will have greater access to our HOPE grant program though the passage of Senate Bill 86. This bill will expand access to the HOPE grant program to high school students participating in our dual enrollment programs. We feel confident that this action will encourage more high school students to take advantage of our dual enrollment programs, allowing them to pursue their career paths earlier in their educational journey with this grant assistance. Expansion of this program includes the following:
•Expands access to HOPE grant program to high school students who are preparing to join the workforce by earning college credit before graduation.
•Allows eligible dual enrollment students to access HOPE grant funds for eligible career, technical and agricultural education (CTAE) courses.
REGULATORY REFORM
The Georgia Electric Vehicle Future Act, Senate Bill 26, works to advance the electric vehicle (EV) industry in the state. This legislation would authorize the Georgia Department of Economic Development to establish and support a statewide electric vehicle manufacturing program. This program would focus its efforts on developing, marketing, and promoting investments and job creation for Georgia’s EV industry. Through the bill, Economic Development and the Department of Transportation would work together to build out infrastructure, to support this growing industry. Further, this legislation would establish the Georgia Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Commission. Comprised of private sector and public officials, this commission would serve as an oversight body for our state-led EV initiatives, legislatively and otherwise.
Those caring for immediate family members with medical issues will find relief through Senate Bill 61. This bill will permanently allow Georgia’s private sector workers to continue to utilize their paid sick leave to care for a family member in need. Current provisions under the Family Care Act requires employers to allow employees to use up to five days per calendar year of earned sick leave for the care of an immediate family member who is ill. SB 61 nullifies the expiration date, originally set for July, to ensure that eligible Georgians can continue to take their earned time for loved ones, need be.
The Georgia House of Representatives also passed the following Senate bills and one resolution on the House floor this week:
•Senate Bill 1, which would permanently prohibit state and local governments from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of providing services, accessing a facility, issuing licenses or permits, performing duties and other matters;
•Senate Bill 35, or the Wrongful Conviction Compensation Act, which would create the Wrongful Conviction Compensation Review Panel under the authority of the Claims Advisory Board to consider wrongful conviction claims in Georgia and recommend compensation; this panel would include judiciary professionals, such as a judge, district attorney, criminal defense lawyer and other criminal justice experts;
•Senate Bill 44, which would amend Georgia’s anti-gang statute in several ways; it would clarify that it is unlawful for a person to indirectly through another person recruit individuals to become a member of a criminal street gang or participate in a gang or gang activity; the punishment would increase with imprisonment between five and 20 years with a mandatory minimum of five years; if a gang member recruits a minor under 17 years old or an individual with a disability to join a criminal street gang, that person would be subject to 10 to 20 years of prison for a first offense with a mandatory minimum of 10 years; this bill also includes punishment requirements and mandatory minimum sentences for subsequent offenses and would allow judges to depart from the minimum sentences under specific circumstances;
•Senate Bill 45, or A.J.’s Law, which would provide for the care of students diagnosed with epilepsy or a seizure disorder by training school nurses and other school employees on proper treatment protocols; a parent or guardian would be required to provide the school with an annual seizure action plan for their child with specific instructions on what to do in emergency situations;
•Senate Bill 47, which would add the use of electronic smoking or vaping devices to the Georgia Smokefree Air Act of 2005;
•Senate Bill 59, which would establish the Office of the Inspector General under the governor’s office to investigate the management and operation of state agencies; the inspector general would have jurisdiction over people or agencies in the executive branch and people who do business with an agency or receive state funding; the inspector general would primarily investigate complaints alleging fraud, waste or corruption committed against or within a state agency; when investigating, the inspector general could issue subpoenas, visit state facilities unannounced and employ peace officers to serve search warrants; the bill would compel agencies to cooperate with any investigation and allow the state to discipline employees who are unwilling to comply with an investigation; the inspector general would issue investigative reports to the governor’s office;
•Senate Bill 60, which would make it a crime to purchase, possess, transport or advertise the sale of a used, detached catalytic converter, or any non-ferrous metal parts of a catalytic converter, unless the person is a registered secondary metals recycler, is authorized to do so and has the appropriate registration and licensing that is required by Georgia code; this bill also includes reporting requirements and guidelines to curb catalytic converter theft in Georgia;
•Senate Bill 65, which would allow the state to establish a state-based health care exchange online platform for Georgians to shop for health insurance;
•Senate Bill 66, which would increase the number of superior court judges in the Atlantic Judicial Circuit to five judges; this fifth position would be appointed on January 1, 2024, and a nonpartisan successor would be elected in 2026;
•Senate Bill 73, which would allow citizens on the “Do Not Call List” who receive more than one unauthorized telephone solicitation within a year to bring action against the person/entity that made the solicitations and/or the person/entity the telephone solicitations were made on behalf of for injunctive relief and damages;
•Senate Bill 74, which would make it unlawful to misrepresent oneself as an attorney or as an entity engaged in providing legal services unless that person is a duly licensed attorney at law in Georgia or unless the entity is entitled to furnish legal services; violations of this provision would be considered a misdemeanor, and civil claims could be brought against someone misrepresenting oneself as an attorney;
•Senate Bill 90, which would require providers of certain commercial financing transactions to disclose each transaction’s total amount of funds provided to the business, funds disbursed after fees, withholdings or third-party payments, total amount to be paid under the transaction terms and total cost and statement of any associated prepayment costs or discounts; brokers would be prohibited from soliciting or collecting advance fees from a business for services and making false representations in offering his or her services, including in a publication, without disclosing necessary contact information; the bill contains civil penalties for violations of these provisions; the bill would also require a notice on unsolicited mailings about purchasing real property that explains that the property owner is under no obligation to respond in an effort to warn elderly consumers of their right to disregard any solicitations to sign away their property rights;
•Senate Bill 91, which would revise the sunset clause of the Subsequent Injury Trust Fund to December 31, 2025;
•Senate Bill 95, which relates to tire disposal restrictions and fees and would require tire distributors to collect $1.00 per tire sold instead of retail dealers; this bill would also add an individual from the tire industry to the list of representatives considered by the governor for appointment to the Recycling Market Development Council;
•Senate Bill 103, which would provide certain protocols for the Georgia Department of Revenue when it handles unclaimed property, including processing unclaimed property claims and retaining wills or trusts;
•Senate Bill 129, which would require employers, upon reasonable notice, to provide time off for employees to vote during the period of advance voting; this bill would also allow the State Election Board to appoint members of county election boards to performance review boards, clarify the language that must be included on any absentee ballot application that is mailed to an elector by a nongovernmental entity, as well as extend the time limit from 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. for specified reporting requirements for election superintendents following the close of the polls on election day; the bill would also clarify the auditing requirements for local election superintendents following specified elections;
•Senate Bill 131, which would require a guardianship petition hearing to be conducted in accordance with certain Georgia code; this bill would add requirements to the process of serving certain individuals for a case of a child who was adjudicated as a dependent child; SB 131 would also make a conviction of a parent for murder or voluntary manslaughter of the other parent a mandatory basis for removing a child from the parent who was convicted, and the court would have discretion when determining the new custody of a child in these cases;
•Senate Bill 135, which would clarify that genetic testing required by the court must be administered through a method that is reasonably relied upon by experts that are professionally accredited; this bill includes requirements and a process for admitting genetic testing results, including parentage results, into evidence;
•Senate Bill 148, which would provide comprehensive revisions to the Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code, including updates, clarifications and modernizations; certain sections would be updated to remain consistent with the Georgia Business Code and with operations of the Secretary of State and Attorney General's offices; this bill would also change quorum requirements and set guidelines for executive directors of these nonprofits.
•Senate Bill 149, or the Georgia Door-to-Door Sales Act, which would require door-to-door salespersons to provide buyers with a notice of cancellation form for certain types of sales; the bill would outline requirements of the cancellation form, including a timeline when the buyer has the right to cancel the sale.
•Senate Bill 158, which would designate the Southeast Georgia Soap Box Derby in Lyons as the official soap box derby of the state;
•Senate Bill 164, which would create licensure requirements for advanced practice registered nurses and changes the definition of "advanced practice registered nurse" (APRN) to only a person licensed by the Georgia Board of Nursing who is either a certified nurse midwife, certified nurse practitioner, certified registered nurse anesthetist, clinical nurse specialist or clinical nurse specialist in psychiatric/mental health or a recognized APRN before June 30, 2006; this bill would make it a misdemeanor to practice as an APRN without a license and add anesthesiologist assistant to the Georgia Composite Medical Board and the Physician Assistants Advisory Committee; SB 164 is also the Anesthesiologist Assistant Act and would create the licensure process and regulation of anesthesiologist assistants through the Georgia Composite Medical Board;
•Senate Bill 181, which would allow the Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) to require fingerprint criminal background checks for employees, contractors, subcontractors and applicants who would have access to or be in proximity to IT systems that provide direct access to tax documents; starting in 2025, the GTA would have the ability to conduct these fingerprint criminal background checks regardless of an employee’s proximity to tax documents;
•Senate Bill 197, or the "Health Care Practitioners Truth and Transparency Act," which would amend the Consumer Information and Awareness Act to prohibit an advertisement or identification by a health care practitioner that includes deceptive or misleading terms or false representation or references to medical titles that they do not hold; the bill would require advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants to verbally identify themselves during each patient interaction and clearly state they are not a medical doctor even if they hold a doctorate degree and identify themselves with the title “doctor;”
•Senate Bill 199, which would authorize the state's Employee Benefit Plan Council to provide health savings accounts as part of the flexible employee benefit plan for state employees, public school employees and teachers; the bill would provide discretion to the council on whether to provide flexible benefit deductions or salary reductions and would allow the flexible benefit plan to continually provide deductions or salary reductions related to health savings accounts;
•Senate Bill 204, which would require accrediting agencies that operate in Georgia to focus on student achievement, academic success and fiscal solvency of schools and school systems; the State Board of Education would establish evaluation criteria, procedures and other requirements for recognized accrediting agencies;
•Senate Bill 213, which would prohibit local governments from adopting or enforcing any zoning decisions or other regulations on a new manufactured or mobile home that were not imposed on the preexisting home under certain circumstances and subject to specified exceptions;
•Senate Bill 215, which would require local governments, upon employee request, to remove personally identifiable information of such employee from all property records that are publicly available on the local government's website;
•Senate Bill 220, or the “Georgia Farmland Conservation Act,” which would create the Georgia Farmland Conservation Trust Fund to provide matching grant awards to qualified easement holders to support farmland conservation, active farming and food production or to purchase agricultural conservation easement;
•Senate Bill 223, which would require all cancer clinical trial sponsors to provide potential patient-subjects with information on whether reimbursement would be available for travel and ancillary costs for patient-subjects and those who accompany the patient-subject for support; reimbursements would be provided to eliminate financial barriers to enrollment and would not be considered an undue inducement or coercive; all information provided would be reviewed by the relevant federal institution; the nature of ancillary support and guidelines on financial eligibility would be disclosed and conform to federal law;
•Senate Resolution 214, which would call for the nomination and election of the chairperson of the State Election Board.
This week, we will reconvene for our final two days of the legislative session. There is no doubt that there will be non-stop action under the Gold Dome as we work to beat the clock. In the coming days, be on the lookout for a final session update covering a full overview of what we accomplished this session.
If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out anytime. Thank you for the honor of allowing me to serve as your voice under the Gold Dome. May God bless you and may he continue to bless the great state of Georgia.
Chris Erwin represents Georgia House District 32, which includes Banks County.
