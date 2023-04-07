Last week brought the conclusion of our eleventh week under the Gold Dome. As we have completed 38 of 40 legislative days, we are working tirelessly to pass our legislation prior to our Sine Die deadline. It is important to remember that any legislation not reaching passage this session, will remain active and be up for debate next year. Our last few days under the Gold Dome have been busy as we passed numerous bills out of the House chamber.

HEALTHCARE

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.