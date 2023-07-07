Many of us grew up with family traditions that are still important today. While others have family traditions that have been pushed to the wayside because of our busy schedules.
Today, I would like to encourage you to continue those lost traditions with your children and grandchildren or start new traditions.
Last week we started a new tradition with our family. If you are a grandparent, you know that there is no tired like Grandma or Grandpa tired, but trust me, you will regain your strength and live on the memories that you make.
When Zach and Casey asked us to go to Dollywood with them, of course I jumped at the chance. I will admit I did not think about all that entailed, but I know I want to be with Nate and Rylee every chance I get.
My grands do not see me like I see myself. We arrived at the water park, and the first think Nate said was, “Come on Grammy,” as he tried to lead me to one of the biggest rides at the water park. I was waiting on his mom and sister, so I declined. I knew his dad is still a big kid at heart, so off they raced towards it. Without a lot of description, I will say if I had ridden that slide, it would have done me in for the day. Although, I was not off the hook and I am so happy that I climbed flights of stairs over and over to join the family on water slide after water slide. Yes, they were fast. Yes, Rylee squealed at times, but we all came down with big smiles on our faces. Even better, we were bonding as a family, in a brand-new area of extreme excitement along with a lot of laughter.
We spent the next couple of days at the theme park, and Nate was ready to roll. I should have known he was out to ride every single ride they would let him on, and that is exactly what happened. He did talk me into one coaster, and he held my hand for a bit so I would not be scared. After that, we sent Nate and Zach onto the roller coaster adventure while Casey, Rylee, and I headed for the kiddie rides. It was so much fun! Although Rylee and I do not believe that roller coaster belongs in the kids’ section. There were more squeals as that roller coaster went around not one time, not two times, but three times. I loved how Rylee held my hand for comfort time and time again.
The nights at the cabin were also very special to me. I am the grandmother to one more competitive big boy not matter what the game, and I do not have to let Nate win. He generally wins fair and square. Although my favorite time at the cabin came just before bed when we all piled into a bedroom and read God’s word and prayer.
Heading to the mountains with the family was a new experience, but it continues to bring laughs and shear joy to my life. I also learned I can still walk for miles; I can climb flights of stairs, and I can jump on some rides like young lady.
Family Traditions do not have to last a week, they can be as simple as taking the kids for an ice cream cone, or family night with a movie and popcorn. It can also be a hike at a nearby state park. Just trust me, carving out some time for laughter and good times is priceless.
Sherry Lewis is a resident of Maysville and pastor of Water’s Edge Ministry.
