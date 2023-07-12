Whatever quibbles I may have, I can’t deny the visual majesty of “Wicked.” The Emerald City has never shone greener. The steampunk ethos of Oz has never felt more sinister. Glinda’s gossamer gowns and tiaras have never been more iridescent. The moment when she arrives with her prince, as announced by dancers in towering pompadours, is a real jaw-dropper.
Inevitably, people will ask if “Wicked,” Broadway’s fourth longest running show, holds up. I think it does. I’m still surprised and dazzled by it cleverness, the way novelist Gregory Maguire’s prequel cross-references the Frank Baum original.
The “Wizard of Oz” is one of my all-time favorite movies. I have visited the Land of Oz entertainment center in North Carolina, both as a child and as an adult. I have dressed as Dorothy for Halloween on more than one occasion. I’m a true fan of the story of young Dorothy finding her way home, with a few friends helping, as she journeys along the yellowbrick road.
There are a few questions any true fan will want answered.
How were the Lion, the Scarecrow and the Tin Man robbed of courage, brains and a heart?
Can a bucket of water really melt an evil witch?
“Wicked” offers some explanations to the great mysteries of Oz and its magical to watch my favorite characters take the stage in a “prequel” to the “Wizard of Oz.” We meet the Good Witch and the Bad Witch when they are school girls and learn some of what leads them to their actions later in life.
“Wicked,” the Broadway sensation, is being presented at the Fox Theatre through July 30 as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season.
“Wicked” looks at what happened in the Land of Oz... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
Now the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, “Wicked” is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, “Wicked” has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world.
