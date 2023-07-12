Whatever quibbles I may have, I can’t deny the visual majesty of “Wicked.” The Emerald City has never shone greener. The steampunk ethos of Oz has never felt more sinister. Glinda’s gossamer gowns and tiaras have never been more iridescent. The moment when she arrives with her prince, as announced by dancers in towering pompadours, is a real jaw-dropper.

Inevitably, people will ask if “Wicked,” Broadway’s fourth longest running show, holds up. I think it does. I’m still surprised and dazzled by it cleverness, the way novelist Gregory Maguire’s prequel cross-references the Frank Baum original.

