I am not exactly sure how old I was when I learned about Rev. Charles Stanley, but once I knew, I knew him and he had an impact on my life since high school.

I had an English teacher who taught Ruth and Esther high there is a high school classroom. At the time, I had no idea how blessed I was to be able to have this class. Miss Winters began to talk about her church. Of course, that church was the First Baptist Church in Atlanta. I had a couple of close friends in that class, and we decided we were going to surprise her. We heard the beautiful songs by the choir then Pastor Stanley took center stage. Some think you must jump around to bring a Holy Spirit word, but he stood in one spot and held his Bible in a certain way when he preached. As you probably know, he always spoke with an anointing of the Holy Spirit that had me hanging on his every word. No doubt, he has a special relationship with the Holy Spirit.

