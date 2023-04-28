I am not exactly sure how old I was when I learned about Rev. Charles Stanley, but once I knew, I knew him and he had an impact on my life since high school.
I had an English teacher who taught Ruth and Esther high there is a high school classroom. At the time, I had no idea how blessed I was to be able to have this class. Miss Winters began to talk about her church. Of course, that church was the First Baptist Church in Atlanta. I had a couple of close friends in that class, and we decided we were going to surprise her. We heard the beautiful songs by the choir then Pastor Stanley took center stage. Some think you must jump around to bring a Holy Spirit word, but he stood in one spot and held his Bible in a certain way when he preached. As you probably know, he always spoke with an anointing of the Holy Spirit that had me hanging on his every word. No doubt, he has a special relationship with the Holy Spirit.
From that time, I would often listen to Stanley on television at about 7 a.m. Every time, God used him to speak to me. God gives us amazing gifts, and Stanley used his to the fullest.
While I still watch him on television, it is so easy to get on the intouch.org and you will find godly information on every subject. During our friendship, I learned so many lifelong quotes.
The one that always comes to mind is “Obey God and leave the consequences to Him!” This is a monumental quote that came right from the Holy Spirit. At times we struggle to the right thing, and we may be in conflict in our minds. I have heard myself, “Did God really that? Surely not.” Then I may even consider Plan B. At other times it is hard to have the faith. God will confirm his will, and the first place we need to go to our Heavenly Father. It seems that Stanley always pointed us to God. No matter what we are going through, God is the answer.
Next, I remember this quote. “We can be tired, weary and emotionally distraught, but after spending time alone with God, we find that He injects into our bodies energy, power and strength,” he spoke. How many of us are in this spot right now? We are tired; we are pulled in a lot of directions, and we may want to throw in the towel or we may want to lie down and sleep our troubles away. STOP!! Always talked to the Lord. He will change your night into day.
And finally, Stanley often talked about the importance of spreading the gospel. “The moment someone chooses to trust in Jesus Christ, his sins are wiped away, and he is adopted into God's family. That individual is set apart as a child of God, with a sacred purpose.” Wow!! It is so important that we realize this life is not really about our comfort. We are a worker in the kingdom. Do not forget to put on the armor of God and you will make it.
Today, I just wanted to take a moment to remember a man who really influenced me in my work for the Lord. I am extremely thankful.
