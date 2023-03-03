From when the young actress portraying Tina Turner first took the stage belting out praise music in her church, you knew the super star she was portraying was destined for a life in the lights.
Tina Turner's voice is one of the most iconic in the business and she has brought so many stories to life through her songs, many depicting the experiences she was having in her life, which was filled with many rocky moments. Through it all, she persevered and is now loved by generations.
Zurin Villanueva portrayed adult Tina and she did a great job showing her vulnerability and strength during the difficult times of her life, as we'll as the joy she found. She has a great job and did fine versions of some of my favorite Tina songs, including "Proud Mary," "I Can't Stand the Rain," "What's Love Got To Do With It" and "We Don't Need Another Hero."
One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Some of my favorite songs from her are from the 1980s when I was in high school and college. The songs resonance not only with my generation but with people from all ages, as could be seen in the audience on opening night.
Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will sell tickets for the tour of "Hairspray," Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon, beginning March 10. This new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O’Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will play May 30-June 4 at the Fox Theatre as part of the 2022/2023 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season.
Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office (660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308), by visiting foxtheatre.org/Hairspray or by calling (855)-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling the Fox Theatre at (855)-285-8499. Learn more about the new touring production at www.hairspraytour.com.
The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday – Thursday 7:30 p.m.; Friday 8 p.m.;mSaturday 2 p.m., 8 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
The cast will be led by Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”) as Edna Turnblad, Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Sandie Lee as Motormouth Maybelle. Joining them are Charlie Bryant III as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Nick Cortazzo as Link Larkin, Ralph Prentice Daniel as Wilbur Turnblad, Billy Dawson as Corny Collins, Ryahn Evers as Amber Von Tussle, Addison Garner as Velma Von Tussle, Emery Henderson as Penny Pingleton and Joi D. McCoy as Little Inez.
The ensemble consists of Sydney Archibald, Kelly Barberito, Tommy Betz, Helene Britany, Caroline Eiseman, Melanie Puente Ervin, Craig First, Alex Fullerton, Annie Gagen, Carly Haig, Lauren Johnson, Sabrina Joseph, Greg Kalafatas, Kyle Kavully, Matthew J. Kelly, McLaine Meachem, Faith Northcutt, Nicholas Dion Reese, Sage, Micah Sauvageau, Clint Maddox Thompson, Jade Turner, Mickey White and Emmanuelle Zeesman.
For information on tickets, visit foxtheatre.org or call 855-285-8499.
