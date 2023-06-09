While we see trouble and strife in the world in which we live, may we always remember we are in this world but we are not of this world. Although the question today is this. How do we find peace when we live in this world and interact with all sorts of messages that try to cause doubt and fear?
First let us remember while we are in this world we are not of this world. Romans 12:2 tells us, “Do not conform to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing, and perfect will.”
This can be accomplished by diligently watching what we allow in our minds. Proverbs 4:23 says, “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” God tells us to watch what gets into our hearts above all else. So that tells me to watch everything that that tries to come into the doorway of my life whether it is on the television, the computer, the cellphone, or coming from our friends and family.
Philippians 4:7 says, “And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” I am asking God to help us rebuke fear when it tries to enter our lives. I think back to my days are Brenau University. It seemed like a normal day when I went to work, but before the day was over, there were tornado sirens, and we were forced to go into a basement. It was not typical basement. It had a dirt floor; it smelled musty, and I began to think of all the snakes, rats, and bugs I could encounter. When the one light on a string failed due to a power outage, fear tried to rise in me. I began to quote a Scripture that I learned as a child. “What time I am afraid, I will trust in Thee,” Psalm 56:3. I promise you, as my thoughts were transformed, I began to focus on the one who stops the wind and the waves and let go of the fear in that situation.
Also, let’s not listen to people who try to discourage us from following the plan God has spoken into our life, no matter what the naysayers say. Remember when God told Noah to build the arc. He worked on that boat for years before it rained, but Noah kept building and his family had a haven when the rain came. Hebrews 12:2 tell us to fix our minds on Jesus who is the author and finisher of our faith.
Finally, if we want to remain in peace no matter what the situation, let us speak life into all situations. Provers 18:21 reminds us, “life and death are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruit. “Let us change our, “I’m not going to make it,” to “I know the Lord is going to make a way.” Our thoughts may tell us it is going to take the miracle of all miracles. May we remember that He is the God of Miracles, and nothing is impossible with Him.
My prayer is that we will commit our thoughts, our minds, and our hearts to God. May we listen to God’s word first, and remember He is the way to perfect peace above understanding.
