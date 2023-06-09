While we see trouble and strife in the world in which we live, may we always remember we are in this world but we are not of this world. Although the question today is this. How do we find peace when we live in this world and interact with all sorts of messages that try to cause doubt and fear?

First let us remember while we are in this world we are not of this world. Romans 12:2 tells us, “Do not conform to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing, and perfect will.”

