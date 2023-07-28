She shuffles her feet across the room pushing her walker as I wonder, “Where did the time go?” At 93 years old, my Aunt Nell gets around pretty well, but does much better sitting on the corner cushion of her couch. Each time I knock on her door, I know that’s where I will find her.
It seems like yesterday when we were going from store-to-store racing to find the best bargains. We did not stop with a short shopping excursion. We also headed to the Great Smoky Mountains with her sister, Eva Mae, and my cousin Elaine in tow. What great memories of love, laughter, and fellowship!
During those trips, we shopped and enjoyed the great outdoors, but the main event was to get Nell to the Elvis Tribute Show. Even today, when I want to brighten up her day, I start a conversation about the King of Rock and Roll, and she perks up like a kid at Christmas.
The funniest adventure had to be when our son Zach and Casey got married. Of course, I was busy with wedding festivities, so Elaine took them on an adventure that she describes in such detail, that I chuckled then and I still do today. She bought tickets for the Savannah hop-on hop-off bus in November no doubt, and the cold wind was swirling around that day although it gets even better. Since the Rock N’ Roll 5K Race was going on the bus route was changed. Let us just say they went down more one-way streets with brick buildings on both sides. I heard their lives flash before their eyes before that trip was over. Still, I know she would not trade it for anything.
These days there is a popular saying, “the weeks are long, but the years are short.” While that sounds crazy, I have found it to be true when I’m just trying to get from Monday to Friday, but it seems like the seasons change in a minute. It seems like I blink my eyes and another Christmas rolls around. Most importantly, it seems like a few days since Nate and Rylee were born, and today they are nearly 6 and 4. We’ve gone from rocking them to sleep, to them jumping off the diving boards, letting them order the food they like in restaurants, and buying them clothes that I never dreamed they would grow into.
One of my mentors, who happens to be one of the wisest people I knew, gave me a bit of advice several years ago. I had worked for her at Brenau Universtiy, and once she retired, I made the trek to Spartanburg, South Carolina, to visit her. My beloved friend, Martha, who has since made the journey to heaven, had something important to tell me. Don’t’ get me wrong. I listened when she told me the first time, but today this rings in my ears. Why? I’m older. My family is older, and I realize the worth of her words like never before.
She was sitting in a chair with her legs propped up because she could barely walk due to a medical condition. She leaned in towards me. “If you want to travel, do it while you can.” She continued, “If you have an opportunity to visit your family, don’t put it off. Do it while you can.” Last, but certainly not least she said, “If the Lord lays something on your heart, take care of it while you have the opportunity.”
Circumstances change. Relationships may come and go, but today is the day. Book a trip; visit a friend or loved one, or let us heed some very good advice while we can.
Sherry Lewis is a resident of Maysville and is worship leader at Water’s Edge Ministry.
