She shuffles her feet across the room pushing her walker as I wonder, “Where did the time go?” At 93 years old, my Aunt Nell gets around pretty well, but does much better sitting on the corner cushion of her couch. Each time I knock on her door, I know that’s where I will find her.

It seems like yesterday when we were going from store-to-store racing to find the best bargains. We did not stop with a short shopping excursion. We also headed to the Great Smoky Mountains with her sister, Eva Mae, and my cousin Elaine in tow. What great memories of love, laughter, and fellowship!

