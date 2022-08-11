One of the most important pieces of advice I can give to the citizens of Lula is, Don’t let the voices of others drown out your own aspirations or limit your progress in accomplishing the things that will move you forward to a better future.
We hope to see our local economy expanding. We have already seen similar growth and development in surrounding communities. People are relocating from areas around the country looking for more favorable economic condition. Our state’s economy appears to be thriving. Our city can thrive too!
People might want to come to Lula because of the rising crime in urban areas. We have to continue to teach our children that they must learn to help others and respect others as they would want to be treated.
We have to stop listening to people who are only concerned about their own selfish needs and wants and think of what is good for all of us. Let’s be aware of Humanism that says whatever you want to do, just go ahead and do it. Sadly, that seems to be the mindset of some of our citizens. We all should carefully consider what God would have us do to help one another.
This November, let us elect men and women who are not selfish, but have a genuine concern for what is good for all of the citizens of Lula, our state, and nation.
We as citizens of Lula can’t afford to remain silent. We must support change for the good of all, not just change for one or two. Remember, the children are watching us, and they will grow up to be the citizens of tomorrow they see in us today. When we as citizens are willing to work together, there us no question as to how much and how far this city can go.
So let us do the right thing for the right people and enjoy our blessings from the results. We don’t need to be perfect, but we must be focused and faithful in carrying out our duties for the work at hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.