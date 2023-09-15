Dear Editor,
We citizens depend on our elected officials to continue to act in good faith for the future of our city. I, personally, want to thank all of you for your efforts to do the right thing for every citizen of our city.
I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve on the Lula City Council for many years. It has given me insight as to how to identify ways to make improvements on a fast-growing area.
I attend the meetings of the Lula Planning Commission to seek ways to accomplish the goals that have already been set for this town such as light and heavy industrial, neighborhood shopping AND business areas, and multi-family dwellings available for residential use.
I know there is a focus right now on the 104 acres developed by Inland Port located on I-985 in Gainesville. This will provide a new container freight route for Northeast Georgia to connect the port of Savannah with the world, it will also have a profound effect on our community.
I am excited to see many parents and students at the council meetings. They too are interested in the future of Lula and how that will affect their future. I hope they are given adequate time to ask questions and participate in the meeting.
We are fortunate to have an attorney at each meeting and available according to the needs of the council to advise and act on their behalf. He is obviously well-acquainted with the law. I often ask myself why he cannot use his expertise to help eliminate the cancer that seems to exist in this administration. It clearly is a detriment to our city and those who hope for progress.
There are many issues facing our city. Citizens appear to feel uncertain about the future. This uncertainty can be squelched if the mayor or another council person could give us a report on specific plans to address some of the concerns.
So please tell us, Mr. Mayor, what kind of position are we in now and what are you and other officials doing so that we will be able to see a better future for Lula?
Having been on the council for many years, I want to thank Garnett Smith. His foresight and honesty about our city and everyone he knows is refreshing and positive. No one owns him or influences his decisions. They are made for the good of all the people.
I want him to know that I, myself, and many others will be supporting him in the upcoming election. He has proven he is willing to work with all people regardless of their nationality, beliefs, or differing opinions.
As citizens of Lula, we want to hear about the good things going on in this city, not a list of grievances or bad behaviors that had occurred between leaders and or other city employees.
We want to support you all in your mission to serve the families of our city with respect and dignity. In that way we can make the dreams for Lula’s future a reality.
Sincerely,
Mordecai Wilson
Lula
