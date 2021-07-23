Dear Editor:
In regards to Mike Buffington's column of July 14, the United States is a nation founded on Christian beliefs. "In God We Trust" is no accident.
While I'm sure Donald Trump is not the solution to the country's problems, I am MORE THAN SURE the ridiculous liberal "you are entitled to everything you can imagine" and can "do anything you want" agenda that Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer are pushing is going to continue to erode the values and beliefs the country was founded on.
It’s a purely Socialist agenda. Socialism has NEVER been a success for anyone other than those power hungry individuals promoting it. People need to wake up! The problems we have in this country will not be solved by the government giving away money to buy votes. It will be solved by faith in God and working together as people one on one.
Sincerely,
Tom Lord
Alto
