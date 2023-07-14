I am perplexed by a recent letter to the editor questioning the integrity of our election system and more specifically the Dominion voting machines. Following the 2020 presidential elections audits were performed throughout the country, including Banks County. Time and time again those audits confirmed the accuracy of the voting machines.
In my opinion voting integrity means access to voting by all citizens of the United States. That includes allowing for absentee ballots, early voting, and voting on Election Day.
I’d like to give a special “shout out” to our current elections supervisor and the hard working Board of Elections members whose dedication allow us in Banks County to confidently cast our vote.
