Dear Editor:
The General Assembly is winding up this week. It has been a very busy session for our legislators and I appreciate the time and effort they have spent considering all that has come before them.
I’ve been appalled at some of the ways politics have influenced decision-making, however. Progressive legislation has not always been given a good hearing. Some bills never got assigned to a committee a necessary step before holding a vote. At least one bill seem to benefit the legislator introducing the bill.
I have followed many of the bills that affect children and youth. There seems to be a trend for the legislature to choose what they THEY think is best for children, rather than entrust that to parents and their doctors or educators. This feels like shades of “morality police.”
Local control seems out of popularity this year. Redistricting choices by some local counties was voted down.
In spite of increasing election regulation which puts a strain on county budgets any contributions by outside groups like the League of Women Voters will be a crime with stiff penalties to the local official who accepts such donations. Unfunded mandates cause a burden in small and large counties. How can our commissioners support our local board of elections? Do they need more funding? A bigger space for offices and early voting? We need to ask these questions.
Am I seeing government overreach from a dominantly Republican legislature? A Republican friend says he doesn’t recognize his party today.
Sincerely,
Mary Ellen Myers
Alto
