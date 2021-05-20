Dear Editor:
There have been several articles and editorials published recently discussing Banks County's future. Having read them, I'm curious what defines success for Richard Brooks, the county's new Economic Development Director?
In my mind, success is preserving the rural lifestyle we enjoy in Banks County. I think there needs to be a 20-year master plan that preserves the agricultural areas — without exception — and protects the county and its property owners from greedy developers and any threats of legal action by the developer.
Sure, there needs to be a commercial and industrial corridor in the county, but it should not be subject to the whims of a developer — or an over-zealous Economic Development Authority whose job is to bring development to the county even if it may not be a good fit for our community.
There is an old saying: "People who are good with a hammer see everything as a nail."
In this case, greedy developers and a development authority that is not concerned with preserving the rural atmosphere of the county would represent the hammer. The beautiful farms and rich agricultural history of the county are the nail.
I plan to do two things and I hope you will join me.
I will call the planning department to determine the next meeting of the planning and zoning board and will attend every meeting possible to ensure our interests are being protected. As the planning and zoning role becomes largely political when dealing with developers, I think there needs to be a citizens' review board to provide oversight to the planning board.
I will also begin attending the Banks County Board of Commissioners meetings and voice opposition to any unchecked development backed by the development authority.
Sincerely,
Tom Lord
Alto
(Buffington responds: Thanks for writing. The Banks County Planning Commission is a citizens' oversight committee and meets the first Tuesday of the month. The final decision on zoning issues is made by the county's board of commissioners. For more info, you can call the Banks County Planning Office at 706-677-4272.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.