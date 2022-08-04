Dear Editor:
I was surprised and disappointed to read of the Banks County Board of Commissioners approval of the proposed warehouse development at Martin Bridge Road despite the proposal being recommended for denial by the county planning board.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 12:38 pm
Dear Editor:
Particularly disappointing was the quote from commissioner Keith Gardiner who said he voted in favor of the proposal just to avoid a potential lawsuit.
In making that statement, he signaled to investors and developers everywhere that all they have to do to get their proposal approved is threaten legal action. That is just NOT acceptable. The BOC exists to represent the wishes of the residents. They failed to do so in this case. Kudos to Charles Turk and Bo Garrison for having some backbone. The comment from Chris Ausburn was spot on as well.
It amazes me that every time a proposal like this comes up, the investor or developer touts the benefit to the community. What a bunch of HOOEY that is.
Folks, these people are in business for one reason, ONE REASON ONLY! Their goal is to earn a BIG Profit at someone else’s expense. In their argument, they ALWAYS tout BIG ROUND NUMBERS of new jobs and huge tax benefits to the county. It's like they are reading off a script. BIG ROUND NUMBERS mean it’s a GUESS.
Yet at the end of the day, they have no obligation to actually produce the jobs, taxes, community improvements, etc. that they promised and as far as I can tell, the BOC does not verify that they in fact did everything they said they would do. When you see big round numbers mentioned by an investor, developer, or attorney mentioned in a proposal, you should automatically become skeptical and demand proof.
It reminds me of a joke that was often repeated in my younger days, as I pondered on whether I should enlist in the military. It goes like this: “You know how to tell if a recruiter is lying to you? When their lips are moving.”
The players may be different, but the same might be said in this scenario.
Sincerely,
Tom Lord
Alto
