Are we safe yet? Now that we all have guns, can carry them everywhere, our children have been taught to use them, we give our graduating seniors their very own fire arm, we have them loaded, ready, in our purses, we carry them to church, grocery shopping, well, everywhere, do we feel safe? Are we safe?
I suggest not at church, temple or mosque, not at shopping center, doctor’s office, school, gas station, streets, highways, not the theatre, festivals and not in our own homes. Our children are not safe in those places either. Our wives, husbands, brothers, sisters, grandparents are not safe. The only places people have less reason to fear are in congress, the courthouse, the places where people pass laws that permit guns almost everywhere.
In Great Britain, average annual deaths from guns is 125. In Canada, it is 754, in Germany, 155, in Japan, 21, in New Zealand, 52, in the United States of America, 40,620. No wonder we don’t feel safe, anywhere, except where people make the laws allowing guns everywhere.
