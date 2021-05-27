Dear Editor:
In response to Ron Kitchen's letter, "Supports growth in Banks County," then I must be a nut.
I am a life long resident, born and raised in Banks County. A 1992 graduate of Banks County High School. I am BC Proud.
I am also a supporter of our county being rural. There is nothing wrong growing up in the country, growing up living on a farm, or in a county that does not want growth as Hall, Jackson, Barrow, or Gwinnett counties.
Rural land comes with hard work, days where time seems to slow down, and living to understand what God has blessed us with. As far as things to do? Getting outdoors and way from the world is start, with opportunities with camping, fishing, ATV's, and also family time away from the fast pace world around us. These are just a few, and I am sure others that would responds could name more.
So sounds like to me, maybe the rest of the world needs a little rural, and Banks County needs slow growth. And I will say this, if you want all those things Mr. Kitchens mentioned, then go to Gwinnett or Hall Counties and live.
Sincerely,
Matthew Poole
Baldwin
