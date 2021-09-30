Dear Editor:
This Covid situation reminds me of what Obama’s Chief of Staff (and later failed mayor of crime-ridden Chicago) infamously said, “never let a crisis go to waste” meaning those in favor of big government should always take advantage of “crises” to advance their agenda of more control over every aspect of our lives. As we are increasingly seeing, this also means violating the Constitution if they think it gets in their way. These authoritarians are increasingly successful for a variety of reasons, including the fact that more and more Americans are ignorant of our Constitution and the limits it placed on government.
While I sympathize with those who have been affected by this virus, having had it myself and had other family members sick from it, we need to try to separate the illness from the government efforts to use it to its advantage.
A recent letter to the editor compared Covid to an enemy invasion. Ironically, that appears to be exactly what it is. Our intelligence community has concluded the virus originated in Communist China.
As a thoroughly totalitarian nation, anything done in that country such as this “research” is controlled by the government and given its repeated statements that it will control the world by its 100th anniversary (2047) and that it considers itself to be at “total war” with America, it is reasonable to suspect this virus is actually a bio-weapon.
As to the “vaccines,” the letter also criticized Banks County for having such a low rate of those getting these shots. I think it actually shows a lot of common sense and justified suspicion of the increasing government pressure to get these shots (they do not even meet the CDC’s own criteria to be “vaccines”). This pressure is also coming from many Americans, many of whom support the draconian efforts of government in this “crisis” and who now “virtue signal” their superiority for having gotten the shots, much like many of the drivers of electric cars look at the rest of us with superiority because they are “saving the planet.” Of course, they ignore where they get the power from to charge their cars and the pollution from all of the used batteries.
Anyone needing evidence of the government’s real agenda need only look to the way it shut down churches and small businesses while opening casinos and big box stores selling exactly the same thing as the small businesses. The real science has also shown that the mask and “social distancing” do not work with a virus like Covid. Furthermore, evidence is increasing that the quarantine of well people, curiously the first time ever this was done on this scale, has caused tremendous harm by interfering with “herd immunity” which has been traditionally the best way to deal with a virus like Covid.
There are many rational questions being asked by eminent scientists who are being actively censored. Go to americasfrontlinedoctors.org for some of the real science on this virus.
Sincerely,
James Shi
Alto
(Publisher's Note: The group mentioned in this letter, Americas Front Line Doctors, promotes the use of Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for Covid, treatments that are not approved for the virus. Some doctor organizations claim AFLD does nothing but promote misinformation about Covid. In addition, the claim by the author that masks and social distancing don't help with Covid is misinformation and has been refuted by a number of legitimate medical studies. Banks County does have a low vaccination rate at only 28% of its population fully vaccinated.)
