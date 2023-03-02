This letter is in response to an article published Feb. 22, 2023 entitled “Lula Leaders open meeting in prayer amid opposition”. The article stated that a Lula resident asked the Mayor if he could open the council meeting with a non-Christian prayer and the Mayor denied his request. It was reported that local people stood up to proclaim their Christian values and went so far as to falsely state that this country was founded on Christianity, that the Judeo-Christian values are under attack and communities should not buckle to opposition.
How appalling. Elected leaders are supposed to represent all citizens, not just the ones that are of the same faith. While the majority of folks here are Christian, it doesn't mean that they should force their prayers on people who aren't. Who is really under attack here? I always cringe when I attend a public meeting and the invocation includes a reference to Jesus. Not because I'm not Christian, I am, but because I know there may be others in the room who are not and it is divisive. Just as I would cringe if there was reference to Allah, Satan, Zeus, or Vishnu. A simple, generic reference to “God” would be much more inclusive.
So a simple, respectable request turns into an alienation of citizens and a religious powerplay. What would Jesus do if confronted by this situation? I imagine he would say something to the effect of I'm so sorry I was insensitive to some of the people here. Going forward, I will do my best to include everyone.
Surely our elected officials can be better, do better.
