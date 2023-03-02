Dear Editor:

This letter is in response to an article published Feb. 22, 2023 entitled “Lula Leaders open meeting in prayer amid opposition”. The article stated that a Lula resident asked the Mayor if he could open the council meeting with a non-Christian prayer and the Mayor denied his request. It was reported that local people stood up to proclaim their Christian values and went so far as to falsely state that this country was founded on Christianity, that the Judeo-Christian values are under attack and communities should not buckle to opposition.

