Dear Editor:
I read Mike Buffington's opinion piece on staying informed and the growth in Jackson and Banks County. I've lived in both counties and welcome the growth.
In fact, my property appraisal for 2021 was at a $33,000 dollar increase. In Banks County, we need a Kroger, Barnes N Noble, a Target and Best Buy and an Amazon Hub along with two big subdivisions.
People are nuts to just want rural land. There would be nothing to do. I'm actually excited about it. Thanks for keeping us informed.
Sincerely,
Ron Kitchens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.