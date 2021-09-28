Dear Editor: There is a new dance craze sweeping the south. By south I mean southern Banks county, at least. I am calling it the Joro dance.
My neighbors and I seem to mow our lawns at the same time. I nodded to my neighbor as we passed each other on our mowers. As I zoomed underneath a group of low hanging tree limbs, suddenly I was covered in a thick blanket of spider webs.
When I emerged into the sunlight there appeared to be about a dozen giant, terrified Joro spiders eagerly investigating their new surroundings. I affectionately refer to their new surroundings as ME!
That is when the new dance craze comes into play. It kind of resembles a crazed hip-hop dancer being electrocuted. After launching the spiders into a low earth orbit things began to settle down a bit and I remembered about the lawn mowing. After a brief search I located the mower and resumed the task.
Later after stowing the mower, there was a blood curdling "AAIIIIEEEE!" coming from my neighbors yard. Yep. He had also learned the Joro dance.
Sincerely,
Charles Ingram
