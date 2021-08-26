Dear Editor: I am continuously amazed at the greed and disregard for retired and elderly in Banks County by the Banks County Board of Education.
If I read a recent news article correctly, the Banks County News stated the Bbard of education received a windfall of almost $1 million with increased property appraisals and are still money-hungry by working to raise property taxes still more. How galling can you be?
Are you not satisfied with what you get in regular taxes and the gift of a special option sales tax? Why do you need to raise taxes more, bonus’ for employees? An offsite conference at a coastal resort? A new school board sponsored automobile for the Superintendent? No, wait, a new fancy score board for the football stadium? What is it boys, give us the answer!
And what stops you board members from granting an exemption for the elderly, state law? Have the law changed. And don’t give the lousy excuse “we can’t afford it.” When my paycheck runs out, I stop spending, it’s called budget and cuts, it’s called NO RAISES, NO SPENDING EXTRA!
My mother is 88-years-old, one of many in Banks County who are living on a Social Security income of $1,000 a month and you greedy (insert expletive here) want more!
It must be nice to sit on a callus school board and vote oneself a raise!
I think you’ve got a very generous raise with the recent strike of a pen appraisal increases. It’s time you lower the tax rate AND DO IT NOW, or maybe we should start a recall petition to remove each of you along with the non-elected administration!
Sincerely,
David Wade
Homer
