Dear Editor:
What are Republicans thinking?
I have NO idea what the Republican party leaders in Georgia are thinking. I am truly baffled.
While I have not decided who I will support yet, I will say Brian Kemp has done a good job as Governor in my opinion. It makes NO sense to have two challengers (Perdue and Jones) run against an incumbent governor.
Supporting Herschel Walker for Senate, just because he played ball at UGA and has some name recognition, is also not a good idea. Anyone with any walking around sense knows why you are pushing this agenda.
Republican leadership – you really need to step away from the Trump influence. You have a chance to correct the mess that Biden has made -don’t mess up that opportunity!
Here’s an idea: Let's come up with some candidates who are educated, experienced, ethical and well qualified to run for office.
Sincerely,
Tom Lord
Alto
