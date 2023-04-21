April 16 would have been my parents 63 anniversary, but the Lord took mom home after she spent 48 years with us. With the divorce rate so high today, I reflected on what I learned from growing up in our home. As parents, we are generally the first people who can influence our household. Today, I want to reflect on what my parents taught me.
One of my mom’s most treasured sayings is found in Matthew 6:33, and I believe this is good advice for all people. Ephesians 4: 26 says, “Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath.” Mom always told us to straighten out every situation if there is any way possible. Don’t’ let anger and bitterness grow in our lives; My parents modeled that in our home as well; I never saw them angry at each other. I know that seems hard to fathom, but I truly believe my dad being drafted into the military brought them to a time where they didn’t ever want to be apart.
Galatians 5:13 comes to mind as I try to describe the love my parents exhibited to each other. Galatians 5:13 reminds us to serve one another in love. While dad enjoyed the outdoor activities, mom generally took on the household chores. My dad would cook lunch for us on Saturdays at times, and I remember him taking on laundry duties at time. I never heard any grumble or complaint from either one of them. The serve each other and their children in love.
Another verse that shows their love is found in Ephesians 4:32. It says, “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” Again, this can also work in any relationship. There are no perfect people, but if we can emulate these words, God will be in the driver’s seat and our lives will be blessed. When we walk in unforgiveness, we are the one who suffers.
One of my favorite verses can be found in Matthew 6:33. It says to seek first the kingdom and his righteous then everything will be added to us. I can promise that when we prioritize our responsibilities and we find a way, we make a way, to spend time alone with our Heavenly Father, He will give us wisdom and guidance throughout all the days of our lives. When we walk out God’s will for our lives, even when trials come our way, we will stand. This also includes attending church. We all need the support of a local congregation to love on us and help us to grow in the Lord.
Lastly, 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 reminds me of my home. It says, “Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you. “Let us begin to pray for our spouse and everyone else in our families; Praise God in all situations.
I am thankful for parents who walked with the Lord and exemplified love by the way they treated each other. I also ask the Lord to give us strength to be a good example to our families and all the people God puts in our path.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.