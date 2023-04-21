April 16 would have been my parents 63 anniversary, but the Lord took mom home after she spent 48 years with us. With the divorce rate so high today, I reflected on what I learned from growing up in our home. As parents, we are generally the first people who can influence our household. Today, I want to reflect on what my parents taught me.

One of my mom’s most treasured sayings is found in Matthew 6:33, and I believe this is good advice for all people. Ephesians 4: 26 says, “Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath.” Mom always told us to straighten out every situation if there is any way possible. Don’t’ let anger and bitterness grow in our lives; My parents modeled that in our home as well; I never saw them angry at each other. I know that seems hard to fathom, but I truly believe my dad being drafted into the military brought them to a time where they didn’t ever want to be apart.

