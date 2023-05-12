We are in the middle of a monumental week as we celebrate teachers and nurses then on Sunday, we celebrate Mother’s Day.

A person needs to spend at least one day or more in the classroom to realize what a teacher goes through each day. I can promise you; it is not like it used to be! On any given day a teacher may serve as a counselor to listen to students who have issues at school or at home. Teachers also take on the role of a nurse if a student gets hurt on the playground or in the classroom. Teachers are called on to be an encourager when students need a lift. Teachers are also called on to meet the needs of all learners no matter what the child needs. Finally, they have a stack of responsibilities at the state level. I know this because I have served in the classroom for many years. Teachers don’t do the job for the money, trust me, they go into the profession to touch the lives of the children they teach.

