We are in the middle of a monumental week as we celebrate teachers and nurses then on Sunday, we celebrate Mother’s Day.
A person needs to spend at least one day or more in the classroom to realize what a teacher goes through each day. I can promise you; it is not like it used to be! On any given day a teacher may serve as a counselor to listen to students who have issues at school or at home. Teachers also take on the role of a nurse if a student gets hurt on the playground or in the classroom. Teachers are called on to be an encourager when students need a lift. Teachers are also called on to meet the needs of all learners no matter what the child needs. Finally, they have a stack of responsibilities at the state level. I know this because I have served in the classroom for many years. Teachers don’t do the job for the money, trust me, they go into the profession to touch the lives of the children they teach.
One of the places I have found the best nurses is in the school system. Every person wants to see the nurse if possible. She is a problem solver and many times she gets the student back to class. I can tell you a Ziplock bag of ice works wonders. At times the problems are a little more serious and the nurse makes a parent contact when a student needs to see the doctor or just go home and rest. I will have to be honest. When I worked at East Hall, I wanted to go see Nurse Ellen a lot. She had such a soothing voice, a sweet smile, and some good advice.
A career in nursing became almost impossible as the Covid years came upon us. Some nurses were working 80 hours a week, and many treated folks with the illness in a full protective clothing. Some did not go home for weeks at a time, but I salute the professionalism that was shown during the pandemic. A good nurse is priceless. Every time I walk in to see my nurses, they have a smile on their face. The listen while I tell them about my health issues and take my bp and temperature with great care. My only complaint is they always want me to get on that scale.
Some of the best teachers and nurses get their best training because they are mothers. I honestly believe God went all out when He created moms. There is nothing greater than a mother’s love; they take care of us, motivate us, and pour into us, and point us to the Lord. I have also learned that some of the greatest mothers may not be our biological parent. I know two aunts who broke the mold; they are just like a mother. If God gave us children, or put us in the place to be a mother figure, let us serve our “children” just like the Lord shows us. As children, I pray we will be the kind of children who make them proud.
As we celebrate teachers, nurses, and mothers this week. Let us tell them how much we appreciate them, let us encourage them, and let us pray for them this week and throughout the year.
