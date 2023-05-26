It's the time of year when seniors will turn their tassels and start a new chapter in their lives. It doesn't really seem that long ago when I graduated high school. So today I want to take a moment and offer some advice.

As you set your sights on your future, begin to pray Philippians 2:13 which says, "for it is God who works in you, both to will and to work for his good pleasure." This verse simply means to ask God that His plan will be the desire of your heart. Once you do that, just know that He will instill His plan into your heart and mind. He will order your steps all of your days. .

