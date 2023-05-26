It's the time of year when seniors will turn their tassels and start a new chapter in their lives. It doesn't really seem that long ago when I graduated high school. So today I want to take a moment and offer some advice.
As you set your sights on your future, begin to pray Philippians 2:13 which says, "for it is God who works in you, both to will and to work for his good pleasure." This verse simply means to ask God that His plan will be the desire of your heart. Once you do that, just know that He will instill His plan into your heart and mind. He will order your steps all of your days. .
Next, dream big. Many times we put ourselves in a box and think we can only do certain things with our lives. Whether it's the opportunity to go to the college you've only dreamed about, starting technical school to commit to a career, joining the military, or going into the workforce, change your mindset. If you are passionate about a particular career, trust in the Lord. Let's not forget that all things are possible with God.
Next, trust the Lord even when His will doesn't make sense. Many times in my life I have questioned what God was up to; I've even pouted when things didn't go "my" way, but I can promise you that God didn't let me down. So if you didn't get selected to the college you thought was the greatest, and you are accepted into another, just know, it is most likely His will coming to pass. He will always do exceedingly, abundantly more than what we could think or ask. You may meet your future spouse, your future business partner, or someone who will be in your life to encourage during this season.
Then always choose your friends wisely. When you arrive at a new school or a new job, it will not take very long to see the priorities in your colleagues’ lives. You will meet people who love the Lord and their actions and attitudes will confirm it. You may meet people who tell you they go to church, but their life choices do not line up with the Word. Again, we are not a perfect people, but the gospel says, “The righteous choose their friends carefully, but the way of the wicked leads them astray.”
If your next step takes you away from your hometown, be sure to continue to go to church. In college, you will see the Baptist Student Union and groups with other religious affiliations. Join! Get involved! They will also give you options for fellowship with other believers. If you get a job in another town, find a body of believers because God tells us not to forsake the assembling of ourselves together.
Never forget we are disciples for Jesus Christ. My prayer is that each of us, no matter our path, will choose to glorify God with our lives. Friends may come and go. Our family may be many miles away, but no matter when we find ourselves, I pray we will also remember God is with us; He will never leave or forsake us. He will make a way; He will give us strength in every situation.
Congratulations class of 2023!
