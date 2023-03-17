“He’s always working,” were the words that came out of my mouth whenever a friend and I discussed God suddenly working in a situation where we have been and continue to pray. I continued, “Even when I can’t see that You’re working; Even when I don’t feel it, You’re working; You never stop: You never stop working,” as I continued to quote the song “Waymaker,” by Michael W. Smith.

Today, if we find ourselves praying and even begging God to move, I promise He is working. Psalm 121 reminds us that our help comes from the Lord. “Where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth.”

