“He’s always working,” were the words that came out of my mouth whenever a friend and I discussed God suddenly working in a situation where we have been and continue to pray. I continued, “Even when I can’t see that You’re working; Even when I don’t feel it, You’re working; You never stop: You never stop working,” as I continued to quote the song “Waymaker,” by Michael W. Smith.
Today, if we find ourselves praying and even begging God to move, I promise He is working. Psalm 121 reminds us that our help comes from the Lord. “Where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth.”
We may feel as if our requests are too big for God, or we may fear that He is not going to answer our prayer. May we never forget where our help comes from; He is the one who created everything, and nothing is too hard for Him.
Whenever David defeated Goliath, it seemed that he was on his way to lead Israel. At that moment, things didn’t seem to go as planned, but God did not stop working. In His time, David was anointed king, and the Lord called David, “a man after His own heart.”
I think of Joseph with his coat of many colors. Where was God when he was put into a pit and later sold into slavery? Joseph continued to trust God no matter how dire the situation. Joseph went from prison to the second in command in Egypt.
We know that God continued to work in Joseph’s life because when he had the opportunity to get revenge on his brothers, he chose to forgive and honor them. That is truly God exemplified in his life and it reminds us of how we should treat others.
Psalm 121:3 and 4 reminds us that God Almighty, will not let our foot slip, and He does not slumber or sleep.”
Oh friends, it may seem as if God has forgotten your requests, but He has not. He is orchestrating everything for the perfect timing, and He will answer all our prayers according to His perfect will. If our prayers do not line up with His will, please know that our Heavenly Father can be trusted. He has greater plans than any of us can imagine.
Psalm 121: 5-7 says, “He watches over us.” So cast your cares, your worries on Him because He cares for each of us, and just know He will keep us from harm.
I pray that the Lord will put that song into your heart and those words will come alive. “Waymaker, miracle worker, promise keeper, light in the darkness; My God that is who You are. Even when you don’t see it, He’s working; He never stops; He never stops working.”
