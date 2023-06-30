During my birthday month, it seems I also spend a time reflecting on the golden nuggets God has given me over the years. As we grow older, I believe we come to realize the importance of making every day count. This may look the same for us as we seek God as a priority in all our lives. Once that takes place, we see that God has a great plan for all of us.
At time God wants us to rest. That sounds like a wonderful idea, but we have so many obligations. We will all have different divine appointments when we have opportunities to minister even for a minute in a check-out line, the doctor’s office or anywhere else God sends us. The nugget is to have our hearts in line with Him, so we will not miss the opportunities that He will continue to put in our path until the day we reach eternity.
I have also been reminded of the gems that God has given me over the years, and I will continue to strive towards them. Matthew 6:33 tells to, “Seek first the Kingdom of God and all His righteousness and everything will be added unto you.” When we keep our eyes on Him, He will take care of everything that comes our way. Now, I am not saying everything in life will be easy. God may test us; the devil may tempt us; we will have trouble and strife at times, but I promise you if we continue to seek Him, He will lead and guide us, and He will give us strength and joy in our situations. Look at 2 Corinthians 4:17-18 which says, “For our light and momentary trials are achieving for us an eternal glory. So, we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.
I have also thought about what God has to say about being anxious and worrying about so many things that come up in our lives. These verses are a formula for exceeding in everyday life. Philippians 4:6-7 tells us, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
The formula goes like this: when we have tough issues on our lives we need to look to our Heavenly Father. Rather than starting to worry, let us immediately begin to pray because we know He has every answer to every question, and He is not going to let us down.
We are safe in His arms. Next, as we make these requests let us go ahead and begin to praise Him because we are not on our own, but He is our advocate. May we also be reminded of how God orchestrated greats things for us in the past. When we give our problems, heartache, and issues to Him, that peace that passes all understanding, will comfort us, guard us, and keep us no matter what the situation.
My prayer for all of us is that we will find those golden nuggets that are in God’s Word. They were written for us to encourage us and keep us faithful to Him.
