During my birthday month, it seems I also spend a time reflecting on the golden nuggets God has given me over the years. As we grow older, I believe we come to realize the importance of making every day count. This may look the same for us as we seek God as a priority in all our lives. Once that takes place, we see that God has a great plan for all of us.

At time God wants us to rest. That sounds like a wonderful idea, but we have so many obligations. We will all have different divine appointments when we have opportunities to minister even for a minute in a check-out line, the doctor’s office or anywhere else God sends us. The nugget is to have our hearts in line with Him, so we will not miss the opportunities that He will continue to put in our path until the day we reach eternity.

