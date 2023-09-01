I have entered a new season of my life, and it has caused me to reflect on my younger days. This reflection has a little bit to do with my life, but I have also been helping some family members who are growing old gracefully while others only wish they had done things differently.

Somewhere in between my thoughts, and conversations with close friends and family, the Lord has put this advice in my heart.

Sherry Lewis is a resident of Maysville and is worship leader at Water’s Edge Ministry.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.