I have entered a new season of my life, and it has caused me to reflect on my younger days. This reflection has a little bit to do with my life, but I have also been helping some family members who are growing old gracefully while others only wish they had done things differently.
Somewhere in between my thoughts, and conversations with close friends and family, the Lord has put this advice in my heart.
First off, it is so important to take care of our body. Scripture tells us it is a temple of the Holy Spirit, so eating right and exercise should be a part of our routine. It is so important to stay active. Keep walking even if it is from the kitchen to the living room.
While those in good health, may make walking or running a daily habit. My 87-year-old dad walks three miles a day, six days a week.
My brother, Keith, doesn’t walk; he runs a long way. It seems like he has been in every kind of race from a 5K to a marathon, and everyone in between. I’m not exactly sure why I did not get that gene from the family, but 30 minutes a day three days a week sounds sufficient to me.
It’s also crucial to watch what we eat and drink. I am preaching to the choir right here, and, it costs more to eat healthy, but the savings will come in doctor bills as time goes on. I’m sure going to eat ice cream and cake on my birthday, and I’m celebrating with everyone else as well, but there is a time to push the sweets asides and not give in all the time.
The pounds will come on, and it is not so easy to lose them the older we get. I’m convinced it is also important to model healthy habits to our children and grandchildren.
Taking care of our bodies is more than that. We need to be careful of what we watch and what we listen to. Today’s television line up, sends us a message that it’s okay to do a lot of things that scripture warns us not to do. I wish we could go back to the days of “The Andy Griffith Show,” or “Leave it to Beaver.” I know my Christianity was not challenged when we tuned into that type programming.
Of course, spending time with Almighty God and dying to self will make us stronger and stronger in Him. A good diet of healthy eating, exercise, and the Word of God sounds like the perfect way to remain healthy for the long haul.
What is better than a time of fellowship with other believers? It’s important to befriend people who will pray for you, give you godly advice. We may meet like minded people in our neighborhoods or on the jobs, but we will most likely come across those folks when we join a local body of believers.
God will send those people into our lives, and they will be a blessing from Him.
Living is one of the greatest gifts from God; let us remember that life will pass by quickly, and it is so easy to put off things that we should start today. My prayer is that we will take our days seriously, and we will live in health as we grow old gracefully.
Sherry Lewis is a resident of Maysville and is worship leader at Water’s Edge Ministry.
