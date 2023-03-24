Whenever I look and listen at what is going on in our world today, I could be alarmed. The news tells us about the turmoil between one country and another to the point of a possible world war. Then we go to the grocery store where prices have skyrocketed although our paychecks and pensions are not increasing anywhere near that rate. Although, I cannot keep my eyes on the circumstances around me, I must remember who I serve; He is the one who has overcome the world.
Scripture tells us that times will get tough, but John 16:33 is such as encouragement when the Lord says, “Take heart (or be encouraged), I have overcome the world.”
Let that sink in for a moment. He has overcome every health issue, evert financial concern, every emotional problem that seems to have us in quick sand, He is greater than any anxiety, any worry over a wayward loved one, and everything else we may encounter.
So how do we keep the faith and always remember that God is greater than everything? Let’s look to His Word, the Truth, and we see many examples that should stir our hearts and help us to remember we are overcomers through Him.
First, we should not give up when our situations seem impossible. God will make a way. In Luke 5:17-20 we read about a sick man and the faith of his friends. The man could not move, so they picked up his bed and carried him to Jesus. When they arrived, the crowd was so large it didn’t seem like there was a path to get their friend to the Lord, so they made a hole in the roof, and lowered him down to the Savior. Verse 20 says, “When Jesus saw their faith, He said to the man, “Friend, your sins are forgiven.”
Next, let us listen for the voice from heaven rather than listen to what the world has to say. In Nehemiah we see that the wall around Jerusalem had been torn down. Nehemiah fasted and prayed, and God sent him to rebuild the wall. Person after person tried to hinder him, but he had a message for all of them. Nehemiah 6:3 says, “I am doing a great work, so that I cannot come down. Why should the work cease while I leave it and go down to you?” May we be quick to hear and obey the voice of the Lord and never loose our focus. God’s work should be our priority.
Last, may we never forget that while we are in this world, we are not of this world. In John 17:16 Jesus says, “They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world.” May we be reminded that the things of this world are temporal; our material possessions will rust and fade over time, but His Word stands forever. Don’t forget we are just passing through; there will be a time when we will trade all of this for a home in heaven.
My prayer for us today is that we will keep our eyes on the Lord and remember that He has overcome the world.
