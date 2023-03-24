Whenever I look and listen at what is going on in our world today, I could be alarmed. The news tells us about the turmoil between one country and another to the point of a possible world war. Then we go to the grocery store where prices have skyrocketed although our paychecks and pensions are not increasing anywhere near that rate. Although, I cannot keep my eyes on the circumstances around me, I must remember who I serve; He is the one who has overcome the world. 

Scripture tells us that times will get tough, but John 16:33 is such as encouragement when the Lord says, “Take heart (or be encouraged), I have overcome the world.”

