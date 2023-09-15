We look here, there, and almost everywhere and it seems like chaos abounds in the times in which we live. It seems like fear, doubt, and worry scream loud, and it is easy to get our eyes on the situations that are happening around us and in our lives.
God speaks mightily to us in Matthew 14:22-33 where we see the disciplines of Jesus on a boat and a storm is brewing.
They saw a figure coming towards them. At first, they thought it was a ghost, but the Lord said. “Take courage! It is I. Don’t be afraid.”
Now Peter, being the zealous man, asked the Lord if he could come to him, and Jesus said “Come.” At that moment, Peter had the faith to hop out of that boat and maintain his position if he kept his eyes on Jesus. The storm continued to rage, and Peter’s glanced at the chaos all around him.
When he saw the elements of the storm, he began to sink. At that moment, he said, “Lord, save me,” and immediately Jesus reached out his hand and caught him.
When the duo climbed into the boat, the wind died down, and they worshiped him, saying, “Truly you are the Son of God.”
I’m sure we have all felt the storms of life as they rage around us. The storm may be sickness, financial decay, troubled relationships, and the list can go on and on, but no matter what we face, our answer is always the same.
We must keep our eyes on Jesus and remember the winds and the waves must obey Him.
At times we may hear, “it’s never going to work out. Things are never going to change.”
Oh friends, that could not be further from the truth. Almighty God tells me something different, and I am going with Him rather than my own thoughts that can sometimes bring me doubt and fear. Jesus taught the disciples a valuable lesson that day and it still holds true for us.
The Lord tells us to walk in faith just like Peter when he first stepped out of the boat. In our lives, some prayers are answered quickly while others take some time. It is so important that we don’t give up!
We can trust God for the perfect timing. Our job is to pray and believe, and keep our eyes on Jesus. Matthew 17:20-21 tells us, “ “For truly I tell you, if you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you.”
The disciples had peace when they welcomed Jesus into the boat; may we keep Jesus in every situation let’s remember who He is and what He has done. In fact, John 14:37 tells us, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you.
Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.”
May we never forget to reach our hand out to Him; He will be there every step of the way.
I’m praying for you. I’m asking God to instill this story into our hearts and minds like never before, and let us be unshakable no matter what comes our way.
“Let my brothers and sisters walk in faith because I know you will do the impossible. Lord let them walk in peace and never forget that you have overcome the world.”
Sherry Lewis is a resident of Maysville and worship leader at Water’s Edge Ministry.
