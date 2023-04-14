There are a lot of lessons to be learned from the Easter story, and they still are still applicable today.
When looking at Matthew 28, we see that Mary Magdalene and another woman named Mary went to the tomb and were met by an angel of the Lord. “Don’t be afraid I know you are looking for Jesus, who has been crucified. He is not here; He has risen from the dead. “
The first lesson we should remember is that our Lord is not dead. At times we may think we do not feel him, see Him at work, or it doesn’t seem like He has answered our prayers, but He is alive and He is working in our situations. Our miracle will come at just the right time.
Next, the angels told the women to go and tell His followers, “Jesus has risen from the dead. He is going into Galilee ahead of you, and you will see Him there.” This reminds me that we should always listen and obey Him. At times we don’t understand where God is leading us, but do it anyway. I think of Noah building the arc and there had never been any rain. I think of God’s promise to Abraham that he would have a child with Sarah even though, they were elderly. God always came through for them, and He will take care of us today. He may send us to a new city, a new church, or a new job, and when God says it, may we be quick to obey. While the ladies were on their way, Jesus appeared to them. Remember great faith will open doors that seem to be shut tight. Jesus was crucified, but that did not stop them from obedience.
When the soldier went back to the leading priests to tell them that Jesus was gone, they developed a scheme to keep others from finding out the Lord had conquered death, hell, and the grave. They wanted everyone to believe that His followers stole the body. Let us be reminded that our sins will find us out. There was nothing they could do or say to keep Jesus in the grave or make people believe otherwise.
The followers went to Galilee to the mountain where Jesus told them to go, and our Lord and Savior did not disappoint. He met them there and gave them instructions. “Go and make followers of all people in the world. Teach them to obey everything that I have taught you, and I will be with you always, even until the end of the age.”
The Easter message still has a great lesson for us today. May we keep the faith; Jesus will always show up right on time. Also, let us spread the message of Jesus Christ by our testimony and the way we live our lives. Jesus died for our sins; He arose on the third day, and He is working in our lives today. Let us never forget that He is coming again to take us to be with Him for eternity.
The Rev. Sherry Lewis is worship leader of Water's Edge Ministry and is a resident of Maysville.
