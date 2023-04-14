There are a lot of lessons to be learned from the Easter story, and they still are still applicable today.

When looking at Matthew 28, we see that Mary Magdalene and another woman named Mary went to the tomb and were met by an angel of the Lord. “Don’t be afraid I know you are looking for Jesus, who has been crucified. He is not here; He has risen from the dead. “

The Rev. Sherry Lewis is worship leader of Water's Edge Ministry and is a resident of Maysville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.