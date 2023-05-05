Softball was one of my favorite pastimes most of my life. I have so many memories of tossing the ball around with my brother Keith. He would pitch and I would catch and add, “Strike 1,” or “Ball 2,” so I guess being an umpire was part of my duties. I also loved summer softball. I have so many memories on the fields during recreational ball, high school ball, and I even wound up on a company team as an adult. So many of my fondest memories were on the field with my dad coaching, my mom in the stands, and my brother practicing or playing on another field.

I’ve also been to all kinds of games. Whether it was high school, college, or professional, the field was my happy place. If you were a Braves fan in the 1990’s you know what I’m talking about. So many games that had me cheering, and sometimes yelling, at the television at midnight to see if the team could pull it off, and I’ll never forget when Jones, Smoltz, Maddox and the rest of them made it all the way in 1995. Such excitement!!

