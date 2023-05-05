Softball was one of my favorite pastimes most of my life. I have so many memories of tossing the ball around with my brother Keith. He would pitch and I would catch and add, “Strike 1,” or “Ball 2,” so I guess being an umpire was part of my duties. I also loved summer softball. I have so many memories on the fields during recreational ball, high school ball, and I even wound up on a company team as an adult. So many of my fondest memories were on the field with my dad coaching, my mom in the stands, and my brother practicing or playing on another field.
I’ve also been to all kinds of games. Whether it was high school, college, or professional, the field was my happy place. If you were a Braves fan in the 1990’s you know what I’m talking about. So many games that had me cheering, and sometimes yelling, at the television at midnight to see if the team could pull it off, and I’ll never forget when Jones, Smoltz, Maddox and the rest of them made it all the way in 1995. Such excitement!!
Last weekend I attended what turned out to be the best game I have ever attended and it happened at the rec department in Sylvania. I watched #12 and #14 hit the field for the first time. Those are the numbers of my grands, Nate and Rylee. Since Zach and Casey are the coaches, I got a closeup experience in the dug-out sending batter after batter to the plate.
T-ball rules are a little different and a lot of fun. Everybody bats. Everybody runs, and it’s a win for everyone. So, my job was to take photos, like most grandparents, but keeping kids in the correct batting order could be a more difficult task. All I can say is thank God for numbers. I still have my photos to prove Nate is one heck of a player by popping it over the infield and snagging the ball in a diving catch that looked like Ronald Acuña Jr in action. Rylee has skills of her own. She can stop a ground ball and speedily run to touch first base. She can swing a bat with ease as well. She may be little, but she’s a firecracker on the field.
The following day we were back in the yard honing their new skills. We spent hours hitting, catching, and just spending quality time together. Even though we called it “practice,” it was a great time of fellowship just hanging out in the yard.
As I reminisced about that weekend, I was reminded that we were making the best of the best memories. I will certainly cherish them for a lifetime.
If you have kids or grands and they are not on a team or in a club, I’d like to encourage you to sign them up and attend the events watching them every step of the way. You will have the most fun, and there will be a lot of smiles, from all of the good times you will build together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.