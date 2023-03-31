I have read or heard this passage hundreds of times, but last week I heard it in the most special way. I was scrolling through Facebook when I saw this precious little fellow with a Bible sitting on the table before him. As he twirled the bookmark, he recited it almost perfectly, but it was more than perfect to me. It was God’s word coming from a young child. He quoted Matthew 22:37-40 which says, “Jesus said unto him, thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
I do not think this young fellow is old enough to read a word, but this lets me know he is truly writing on the tablet of his heart. It also let me know he has parents who are contributing his spiritual growth in a mighty way.
It thrilled my heart to know that there are parents who instill the word of God into the lives of their children in such times as these. This is not the only example I see time and time again. I have seen very young children over the past few months who were glorifying God and blessing others by using their talents for Him.
The Lord spoke to my heart about all of this. Yes, there has been a great revival breaking out among the college students around our land, but do not be shocked, there is a great revival running through the hearts and home of His littlest children, and it will continue to spread across the land.
I know a revival among the young in alive and well in South Georgia. Just last year, I witnessed Nate and Rylee’s cousin, Tucker, give the devotion before an Upward Bound basketball game. I was there. I witnessed it; that boy preached the gospel, and Jesus is still working in his heart.
Then over the last year, Tucker’s brother, Hank, totally shocked me one day when he belted out, “Blessed Assurance, Jesus is mine, oh what a foretaste of glory divine, heir of salvation, purchase of God; born of His Spirit, washed in His blood. This is my story, this is my song; praising my Savior all the day long; this is my story, this is my song; praising my Savior all the day long.”
Imagine this coming from a little one who is six years old. He learned that song from beginning to end, and now he has moved on to “I’ll Fly Away, oh glory, I’ll fly away.” I love hearing his little voice, but I also love the look he gets when he sings. I see the Holy Spirit on his countenance and know God is working in his life.
I am so proud that my grandchildren are writing the word on the tablet of their hearts as well. They have a memory verse every month. Nate’s been saying it for a while, but Rylee has joined him. Oh, what a blessing it is to see the Lord alive and working through these little children.
I hope everyone who sees this will be encouraged to share the word of God with their children and grandchildren. We can teach them all sorts of things from pitching the baseball to learning the alphabet, but never will there ever be anything more important than the God News of Jesus Christ our Lord Savior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.