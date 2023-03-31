I have read or heard this passage hundreds of times, but last week I heard it in the most special way. I was scrolling through Facebook when I saw this precious little fellow with a Bible sitting on the table before him. As he twirled the bookmark, he recited it almost perfectly, but it was more than perfect to me. It was God’s word coming from a young child. He quoted Matthew 22:37-40 which says, “Jesus said unto him, thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”

I do not think this young fellow is old enough to read a word, but this lets me know he is truly writing on the tablet of his heart. It also let me know he has parents who are contributing his spiritual growth in a mighty way.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.