I paced through the parking lot as memories began to overtake me. As a child I remember going to see my dad at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He stayed for a couple of nights after surgery, but then he was home with us. As I proceeded through in the glass doors, I remember walking into the hospital at nine months pregnant and a sweet lady telling me, “It’s a beautiful day to have a baby.” Yes again, I have wonderful memories of bringing a bundle of joy home from the hospital. Although, Sunday was different as I rushed to the room of my uncle Harold. The family had been called in to gather around his bedside for his homecoming. He stayed with us for two and a half more days. It was Tuesday, March 28 when Harold Davis met his Savior face to face.
That date is kind of ironic because his 96th birthday was on December, 28 and I was able to take my grandchildren to celebrate with him. He’s always been in good health until recently, and when we visited that day, I could not have imagined he would be gone three months later.
Today, I do not really want to focus on him going away, but I want to focus on the life of the “Gentle Giant.” That is a perfect title for him because he towered over us yet his gentle demeanor and humbleness touched so many lives. That is the great thing about bringing the family together; it’s a time to share stories of a life well lived,
Harold and his wife, Nell, had two children, Jeffery and Jason, but they were so lucky to have a little girl, who needed a home, and their home became her home. She lived with them until she headed off to college. Brittany’s tribute to her new dad completely describes Uncle Harold.
She writes, “Harold was such a sweet, caring soul. He’s the father who first taught me to ride a bike, bait a hook to fish at Lake Lanier, drive a car, and cook a runny egg. He taught me all the rules of baseball by watching the Braves and which gears drive the riding lawn mower. He made me appreciate that sometimes the best meals only require you to open up a can of Brunswick stew, fry up some potatoes, or mix up some milk and oysters. But most importantly, he taught me the importance of loving others, taking care of people, and showing kindness to all. We will miss our “old man” and our Papa Harold.
His boys served him well in sickness and in health and I’m sure it is because they saw his servant’s heart day after day. He was the one who taught them all about hunting and fishing, how to treat people, and how to make a good living as he spent 50 years working for General Motors.
Yes, Uncle Harold took good care of his family. In fact, Nell said he gave her most anything she wanted. Most importantly, he gave his family the gift of his time. He was there teaching, serving, and loving all of us who were lucky enough to call him husband, dad, papa, uncle or friend.
Yes, he’s left quiet a legacy and his goodness will carry on through the ones who knew him. I hope and pray those memories will inspire us to be better people because of our time with Uncle Harold.
