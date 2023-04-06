I paced through the parking lot as memories began to overtake me. As a child I remember going to see my dad at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He stayed for a couple of nights after surgery, but then he was home with us. As I proceeded through in the glass doors, I remember walking into the hospital at nine months pregnant and a sweet lady telling me, “It’s a beautiful day to have a baby.” Yes again, I have wonderful memories of bringing a bundle of joy home from the hospital. Although, Sunday was different as I rushed to the room of my uncle Harold. The family had been called in to gather around his bedside for his homecoming. He stayed with us for two and a half more days. It was Tuesday, March 28 when Harold Davis met his Savior face to face.

That date is kind of ironic because his 96th birthday was on December, 28 and I was able to take my grandchildren to celebrate with him. He’s always been in good health until recently, and when we visited that day, I could not have imagined he would be gone three months later.

