One of the greatest gifts we can give to our friends is lifting up their needs in prayer. Sometimes we may think of other ways to help. We may make a monetary contribution, cook a meal, or make a visit, and we should consider those things, but praying and believing will move the hand of God.
An important story that sticks out to me is found in Exodus 17. The chapter begins with the children of Israel complaining because they were brought out of Egypt. The bottom line is they needed water and they questioned Moses. “What did you bring us out of Egypt? To kill us and our children and our livestock with thirst?”
The first thing Moses did was seek God. There was a need and Moses earnestly prayed to Almighty God, and God gave him direction. God directed him to a rock at Mount Sinai. Verse 5 says, “Strike the rock, and water will come out of it for the people to drink.”
The next thing we see is the Israelites going to war. Yet again, Moses sought direction, and God told him to stand on a hill, keep his hands raised to the heavens, and the Israelites would win the war.
Moses started strong, but after some time had passed, he put his arms down. At that moment, the opposing forces started winning. While most of the men were fighting, Moses took two men with him. Aaron and Hur looked for ways to help Moses. As he grew tired, they brought a stone for Moses to sit on, but that’s not all they did. They began to hold up the arms of Moses and held them steady until the sun went down; the Amalekites were defeated.
What a great example for us to follow! If we want to be a warrior for the kingdom; if we want to fight to help our friends and family, let us model our actions by what we see here. First, when the people brought their need to Moses, he immediately went to the Lord. Please notice that this wasn’t a half-hearted prayer while multi-tasking, it was an act of earnestly seeking God through prayer. Next, we see that God heard and answered the prayer because Moses prayed, believed, and obeyed what God told him to do.
A short time later, we find the people had another need. Moses sought the Lord on their behalf, and yet again, God gave him the answer. Moses obeyed God and He answered the prayer. This answer didn’t come as easy, and Moses needed help. So, his companions, were right there. They stood in the gap, and in this situation, it requited them to hold us their brother. All of these actions working together caused God to move in this situation as well.
Today, let us be encouraged to be a Moses, and take the needs to the Lord. Also, let us be an Aaron and Hur. Our friends and family need help, and our actions and prayers are so very important. We may feel as if we have prayed enough, but seeking God on our behalf or the behalf of others can never be minimalized. What if our next prayer is the one that will forever change our situations.
