It was like a testimony service at a revival during the citizen comments at the beginning of a recent Lula City Council meeting. I honestly felt the Holy Spirit in that room, and I knew without a doubt several people in the “congregation” were called by God for such a time as this.

I’ll recap some of the comments that gave me a desire to shout, “Praise the Lord.” Some said they were, “not ashamed of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” and they proved it by their actions. Others thanked the Lord for salvation, and talked about what the Lord has done for them. Another man explained that a relationship with Jesus Christ changed his entire life. Others said they would be praying for those who didn’t believe in Jesus; that they would get right with God. There were also those who brought court documents concerning the rights of religious freedom. Finally, another gentleman pulled out a dollar bill which states, “In God we trust.” I was so proud of those Lula people; they represented the Lord God Almighty with love.

Sherry Lewis is worship leader at Water's Edge Ministry and a resident of Maysville.

