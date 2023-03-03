It was like a testimony service at a revival during the citizen comments at the beginning of a recent Lula City Council meeting. I honestly felt the Holy Spirit in that room, and I knew without a doubt several people in the “congregation” were called by God for such a time as this.
I’ll recap some of the comments that gave me a desire to shout, “Praise the Lord.” Some said they were, “not ashamed of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” and they proved it by their actions. Others thanked the Lord for salvation, and talked about what the Lord has done for them. Another man explained that a relationship with Jesus Christ changed his entire life. Others said they would be praying for those who didn’t believe in Jesus; that they would get right with God. There were also those who brought court documents concerning the rights of religious freedom. Finally, another gentleman pulled out a dollar bill which states, “In God we trust.” I was so proud of those Lula people; they represented the Lord God Almighty with love.
Even before the citizens comments, it was business as usual at the council meeting. Mayor Joe Thomas gave the invocation just like he has at almost every other board meeting since he came to office in 2022. It was at a recent meeting, that sparked this revival in the city of Lula. Mayor Thomas was challenged to let a non-Christian prayer be brought, and he said no. I truly believe he likes to pray for the leaders, the citizens, and the city before each meeting, and I know he is right. The city of Lula and every city needs the blessings of God and leaders need the wisdom of God for the towns to grow and prosper in Him.
It seems to me that many residents in Lula are standing up for what they believe rather than watching another Christian right being plucked from our hands.
This is not the first time the rights of Christians have been challenged. If you attended school before 1962, you most likely started your day with prayer and reading the Word of God.
As a teacher, I can just imagine welcoming the Holy Spirit into my classroom. I can only imagine listening to students say the Lord’s Prayer in unison. Although, I do thank God that teachers can pray silently throughout the day! If you have been to school, without a doubt, we all know we need God in our classrooms because the moral decay of our society needs to stop, and what better way than in the classroom.
Children and teenagers need godly wisdom when choosing friends; they need godly wisdom when deciding right from wrong in their formidable years, and they need the Lord to calm them from test anxiety and ask God to bring back to their remembrance all of the things they have learned for a test.
Children also need godly examples at home as well. I pray it will be common for families to pray together. I ask God to awaken us from our slumber, so that a time of reading scripture will take place. That would help to draw parents and children closer to Almighty God.
I applaud the city of Lula and the leaders. There have been too many times when Christians have stood by while people try to take God out of government buildings and schools. I know God will see them through this attack, and the city and the leaders will be blessed for taking that stand.
Sherry Lewis is worship leader at Water's Edge Ministry and a resident of Maysville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.