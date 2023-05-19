The official Mother’s Day holiday has come and gone. Although I believe we should honor our mothers all year long. There are many ways in which we can bring joy to our mothers and grandmothers throughout the year.

3 John1:4 says,” I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.