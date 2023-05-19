The official Mother’s Day holiday has come and gone. Although I believe we should honor our mothers all year long. There are many ways in which we can bring joy to our mothers and grandmothers throughout the year.
3 John1:4 says,” I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth.”
There are certain actions and attitudes that will let our family and friends know we are walking in the truth.
If we walk in integrity we are walking in the truth. While integrity includes our actions when no one is looking, we need to remember God always has His eyes on us. This is also one characteristic that is important for all people to see. If we want to lead people to the Lord, integrity is an example of a Christian that lets others see Jesus in us.
Another characteristic of a person walking in the truth is they show compassion just like Almighty God. We should also want more of Him and less of us. Isaiah 30:18 tells us, “Yet the Lord longs to be gracious to you; therefore, he will rise up to show you compassion.” When someone is hurting or has made a mistake, let us be sure to allow God to live through us by treating others with compassion. Ephesians 4:32 says, “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”.
Forgiveness is one of the greatest characteristics. It seems our flesh wants to rise up because we have been wronged by another person. At times, it would seem we have a right to walk in unforgiveness, but we are the one who will be hurt most. Unforgiveness can cost us our health, our peace of mind, and it could turn to bitterness. May we be reminded that God can handle it better than we can. Romans 12:19 says, “Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: “It is mine to avenge; I will repay,” says the Lord.
Another example of walking in the truth is found in Matthew 7:12a which states, “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you.” As we go through our days, let us be thoughtful about the way we act in a godly manner by treating people with kindness.
As we move on through the year, let us constantly seek the Lord, spend time with the Lord, and live in obedience. Then we will walk in the truth all the days of our lives. Galatians 6:9 sums it up with the perfect promise. It says, “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”
